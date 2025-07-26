MATRIX Lab to Present Evening@SMART on Aug. 6

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Saturday, July 26, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Join the University of Maryland MATRIX Lab at the USMSM SMART Building for a series of presentations and discussions. The next event, “Minimal Active Perception for Embodied AI Design in Nano UAV Autonomy” with Dr. Yiannis Aloimonos, will be held from 5-7pm Wednesday, August 6. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize this event.

Dr. Aloimonos is a professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Maryland, College Park.

To be discussed: State-of-the-art in aerial robot autonomy utilizes sensors that directly perceive the world in 3D and require a massive amount of computation. This is in stark contrast to the methods used by small living beings such as birds and bees; they use exploratory and active movements to gather more information to simplify the perception task. Using this active vision-based philosophy, we achieve state-of-the-art autonomy on nano-quadrotors using minimal on-board sensing and computation.

The talk will outline several methods of achieving activeness on an aerial robot.

The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building is 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

Evening@SMART is a series of presentations and discussions related to autonomy and AI that highlight research, breakthroughs, cutting-edge tech, and unique perspectives.

Register for the event here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.