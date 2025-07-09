Lunch at the Library Available Until Aug. 15

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Lunch at the Library will be served in Lexington Park from noon to 1pm Monday through Friday until August 15.

Free, nutritious lunches for kids 0 to 18 and their accompanying adults are served. Lunches must be eaten on-site; no carry-outs.

Lunches are provided by the Judy Center Early Learning Hub and St. Mary’s County Public Schools through the USDA Summer Meals program, with additional support from the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services.

The Lexington Park Library is at 21677 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Blvd.

For additional information regarding lunch, email [email protected].