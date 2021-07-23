LSM Names Board Members for 2021-22

At its June board meeting, Leadership Southern Maryland confirmed its board of directors for 2021-2022.

Joining the board are:

Lisa Clark LSM’14, principal account delivery executive, state & local government, Microsoft Corporation

Basia Kenney LEAP’20, computer scientist, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

Angela Walters Small LSM’16, public information officer and director of media relations, College of Southern Maryland

LSM’s executive board membership for 2021-2022 is:

Mary Beth Cook LSM’17, president

Gadson “Ed” Rule LSM’18, vice president

Joan Thorp, LSM’18, treasurer

Joe Mortensen LSM’16, secretary

Samuel C. P. Baldwin Jr., LSM’16, immediate past president

LSM thanks Barry Friedman LSM’09 and Christa Kuhl LSM’14 for their board service, which ended in June 2021.

For more information, call Denise Foster, executive director of Leadership Southern Maryland at 301-862-7663, email denise@leadershipsomd.org or go to the LSM website.

