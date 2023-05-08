Local Events Set for Armed Forces Day

The US Navy Band Country Current performs here to a full house at Constitution Hall in commemoration of the Navys 231st birthday. Catch the band at Leonardtown Wharf on May 20, 2023. (US Navy photo by Aaron Lebsack)

A free concert and free admission to some local museums are on tap for Armed Forces Day.

Local museums under the umbrella of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division will offer free admission for military members on Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20, from 10am to 5pm.

All active and retired military with proper ID can enjoy free admission to the St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.

St. Clement’s Island Museum details:

Admission is $3 for adults; $1.50 for children (6-18); $2 for seniors; 5 and under are free.

Call 301-769-2222.

Please note: free admission for military only includes museum admissions and not water taxi tickets. All visitors are charged $7 per person, all ages, for water taxi (water taxi ticket includes museum admission).

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum details:

Admission is $7 for adults; $3.50 for children (6-18); seniors; 5 and younger are free.

Call 301-994-1471.

The Old Jail Museum details:

Admission is always free year-round for all ages.

The museum is at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown.

US Navy Band Country Current to Perform

The On the Water’s Edge Concert Series at the Leonardtown Wharf will presents a bluegrass celebration in honor of Armed Forces Day featuring the US Navy Band Country Current (performing from 3 – 4pm) and Jay Armsworthy (performing from 4 – 6pm) on Saturday, May 20. Local student Bethany Yeh will open the event by performing the national anthem.

The On the Water’s Edge Concert Series is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX/100 and Homes for Heroes.