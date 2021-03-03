Library Opening – Limits in Place

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Library is pleased to announce that it will be welcoming customers back into the library buildings to browse the collection and use public computers, copiers, and fax machines starting Monday, March 8, 2021. Precautions remain in place that the library asks all customers to respect.

Many library staff members have been vaccinated; they continue to maintain a rigorous cleaning schedule, and returned items will continue to be quarantined. Drive-through at Leonardtown and curbside at Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park, as well as the very popular “Grab Bags,” will continue uninterrupted.

Hours as of March 8 will be as follows: Monday through Thursday, 1 to 6 pm; Friday, 12 noon to 5 pm; and Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm. The library will be closed on Sundays.

Travel and community spread can still cause spikes in the COVID-19 virus and the library is taking the safety of staff and customers very seriously. Due to the uncertain nature of the pandemic, there is always a possibility that the St. Mary’s County Library will return to only curbside service or close one or all branches once again for an extended period (such actions may be necessary if any of the employees contract the virus or if other circumstances make these actions the safest course forward).

What restrictions will be in place?

Masks are required in the building for both staff and customers over the age of two. Masks must cover the mouth and nose.

All customers are asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet between one another. Buildings have been prepared to accommodate social distancing. Some computers have been taken offline, some seating has been removed or otherwise covered, and there are marked waiting points for customers in line to check out materials. Customers entering with children are asked to stay together, and make sure to help children maintain social distance from other customers.

Wipes will be available for customers to use in sanitizing, and plastic wrap will be used to protect public keyboards.

Computer assistance from staff will be limited due to the need for physical distancing. In some interactions, staff may use laser pointers or assist customers via online chat help. Employees are not to come within 6 feet of customers.

Due to the health department’s guidelines, the number of visitors to the buildings will be limited. The library has followed health department guidelines to determine how many customers and staff can be in a building while ensuring physical distancing. The following person limits apply: Charlotte Hall Library will allow 14; Leonardtown and Lexington Park will allow 26. Staff will monitor entrances and exits, and will try to accommodate groups. Larger groups may have to wait for a period of time before entering. The library will adjust the number of visitors and time limits as recommended by the health department and the most current COVID-19 guidelines going forward.

To ensure that as many people as possible may use the library, each visitor is limited to two hours per visit.

Library hours will be Monday – Thursday 1 to 6 pm; Friday noon to 5 pm, and Saturday 9 am to 5 pm. The ilbraries will be closed Sundays.

Customers or staff showing the symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to enter our buildings or use curbside service. Symptomatic visitors will be asked to leave.

Will curbside service continue?

Yes. In order to serve as many as possible, the existing curbside service will continue (and drive-through at Leonardtown), including printing service. Call for further details during open hours at 301-475-2846.

What if I have books to return?

The book drops on the exterior of all three libraries are open. Please continue to return all items through the book drops. Staff will not accept materials returned by hand.

Can I request materials from Calvert Library or Charles County Public Library?

Yes. St. Mary’s County Library will continue to receive materials from our Southern Maryland partners, although items may be delayed more than usual due to implemented safety precautions.

When will you be opening the buildings more fully and/or withdrawing your social distancing measures?

Any further loosening of restrictions will depend on guidelines from the state and St. Mary’s County Health Department. If this current phase goes well, we will continue to open services and reduce limitations as it is deemed safe to do so.

When will you be holding in-person programs and events again?

Any in-person programming or events will depend on guidelines from the state and St. Mary’s County Health Department. The library is planning outdoor programs with safety measures such as social distancing in place for spring and summer. It does not anticipate any library programs or events inside locations through the spring. To stay current with programs and events, visit its website or social media to participate in virtual programming and update your email with the library to receive e-newsletters.

Can I (or my group or organization) use the meeting rooms?

No, the meeting rooms will not be available for public use at this time.

What if I have materials to donate?

Unfortunately, St. Mary’s County Library is not able to accept donations at this time. The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library are able to accept limited donations at this time. Donations must be dropped off in the black bins outside the rear entrance of 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown (the old Leonardtown Library). Donations may be dropped off Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 am to 2 pm. Please do not leave donations outside of these hours. Please limit donations to 50 items or one box.

How do I know Library materials are safe?

All materials, once returned, will be quarantined for 2 days to ensure that any potential for contamination is removed, following best practices recommended by the State Library Resource Center. Please allow up to 5 days for items to clear your account after you have returned them.

Are Your Buildings safe?

The buildings receive a daily deep cleaning from the county and there is also have a daily schedule for sanitizing. The library has placed portable air filters throughout buildings and promotes a safe environment as much as possible. As with any public space, there is no guarantee of safety. Due to the frequency of customer visits and the characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, there is a risk of contracting the virus by being in the library and using library equipment.