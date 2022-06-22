Lex Park Library Site for Summer Meals Program

Lunch, Learn, and Grow meals will be served from the Lexington Park Library through Friday, August 19. The summer meals are for children 18 and younger free of charge and will be offered five days per week from noon to 1 pm, with the exception of July 4.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce the free summer program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the US Department of Agriculture.

Meals will be served by the SMC Library staff, the Judy Center Early Learning Hub staff, and trained volunteers from the library. Training on meal service is being provided by the SMCPS Food and Nutrition Office. The cost of meals for adults accompanying their children will be covered by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services.

Judy Center staff will be on site during July to offer families engaging learning activities that they can do at home.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park.

For additional information, email [email protected].