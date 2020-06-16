Leading CPA Firm Hiring Accounting Professionals

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC is a full-service accounting firm serving clients throughout the Southern Maryland area and beyond, dedicated to providing clients with professional, personalized services and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs.

We are currently seeking full-time motivated professionals to join our growing team in both our Leonardtown and La Plata offices. The ideal candidate will have 3 to 4 years of experience in public accounting and be experienced with both tax preparation and auditing services.

Job Duties Include:

Preparation of federal, state and local tax returns for businesses, estates and trusts, individuals and exempt organizations, including multi-state taxation.

Tax planning for individuals and businesses.

Conduct research on new tax laws and regulations.

Preparation of supporting workpapers, including preparation of book and tax journal entries.

Preparation of financial statements.

Responsible for organizing and managing client assignments and projects.

Required Education and Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 to 4 years of public accounting experience.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

CPA or CPA candidates are preferred.

Strong computer skills and ability to work in a paperless environment.

Strong workpaper preparation skills.

Ability to communicate effectively and manage multiple tasks at a time.

Experience with Ultra Tax, Accounting CS, and QuickBooks are all strongly preferred.

Email resume to monica@aaacpa.com; ‘Tax Accountant Position’ as the subject line; or fax resume to 301-475-9108.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, have two full-service offices located in Leonardtown, MD, at 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and in La Plata, MD, at 105 Centennial St., Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780.

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader Member Page, Facebook, or LinkedIn. 301-475-5671; 301-934-5780.