Leading CPA Firm Hiring Accounting Professionals
Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC is a full-service accounting firm serving clients throughout the Southern Maryland area and beyond, dedicated to providing clients with professional, personalized services and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs.
We are currently seeking full-time motivated professionals to join our growing team in both our Leonardtown and La Plata offices. The ideal candidate will have 3 to 4 years of experience in public accounting and be experienced with both tax preparation and auditing services.
Job Duties Include:
- Preparation of federal, state and local tax returns for businesses, estates and trusts, individuals and exempt organizations, including multi-state taxation.
- Tax planning for individuals and businesses.
- Conduct research on new tax laws and regulations.
- Preparation of supporting workpapers, including preparation of book and tax journal entries.
- Preparation of financial statements.
- Responsible for organizing and managing client assignments and projects.
Required Education and Qualifications:
- Minimum of 3 to 4 years of public accounting experience.
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting.
- CPA or CPA candidates are preferred.
- Strong computer skills and ability to work in a paperless environment.
- Strong workpaper preparation skills.
- Ability to communicate effectively and manage multiple tasks at a time.
- Experience with Ultra Tax, Accounting CS, and QuickBooks are all strongly preferred.
Email resume to monica@aaacpa.com; ‘Tax Accountant Position’ as the subject line; or fax resume to 301-475-9108.
Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, have two full-service offices located in Leonardtown, MD, at 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and in La Plata, MD, at 105 Centennial St., Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780.
For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader Member Page, Facebook, or LinkedIn. 301-475-5671; 301-934-5780.