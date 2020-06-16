June 16, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing in Lex Park -

Monday, June 15, 2020

County Lifts More COVID-19 Restrictions -

Friday, June 12, 2020

Webinar to Explore Lessons Learned During Pandemic -

Friday, June 12, 2020

Library Outlines Reopening Plans -

Monday, June 8, 2020

Stock Ticker

Leading CPA Firm Hiring Accounting Professionals

Posted by on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC is a full-service accounting firm serving clients throughout the Southern Maryland area and beyond, dedicated to providing clients with professional, personalized services and guidance in a wide range of financial and business needs.

We are currently seeking full-time motivated professionals to join our growing team in both our Leonardtown and La Plata offices. The ideal candidate will have 3 to 4 years of experience in public accounting and be experienced with both tax preparation and auditing services.

Job Duties Include:

  • Preparation of federal, state and local tax returns for businesses, estates and trusts, individuals and exempt organizations, including multi-state taxation.
  • Tax planning for individuals and businesses.
  • Conduct research on new tax laws and regulations.
  • Preparation of supporting workpapers, including preparation of book and tax journal entries.
  • Preparation of financial statements.
  • Responsible for organizing and managing client assignments and projects.

Required Education and Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 3 to 4 years of public accounting experience.
  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting.
  • CPA or CPA candidates are preferred.
  • Strong computer skills and ability to work in a paperless environment.
  • Strong workpaper preparation skills.
  • Ability to communicate effectively and manage multiple tasks at a time.
  • Experience with Ultra Tax, Accounting CS, and QuickBooks are all strongly preferred.

Email resume to monica@aaacpa.com; ‘Tax Accountant Position’ as the subject line; or fax resume to 301-475-9108.

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, have two full-service offices located in Leonardtown, MD, at 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and in La Plata, MD, at 105 Centennial St., Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780.

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader Member Page, Facebook, or LinkedIn.  301-475-5671; 301-934-5780.

Filed under Business & Tech, Leader Exclusives · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment