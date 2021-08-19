Kubina Earns TPP Physics Scholarship

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, in continued partnership with The Patuxent Partnership, awarded the inaugural The Patuxent Partnership Physics Scholarship.

First-year student Caitlin Kubina of Columbia, MD, has been selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship award for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Because of The Pax Partnership’s investment, Ms. Kubina is better positioned to be among the more than 50 St. Mary’s College physics students to work with US Navy scientists as part of her college experience. She could even convert her physics experiences into a related field within the Navy upon graduation as more than 40 St. Mary’s College physics students have accomplished in recent years.

The Patuxent Partnership Physics Scholarship is the latest of many ways TPP has worked in strong collaboration with the college, its students, and faculty over the years.

In 2012, TPP invested $1 million to grow and expand the college’s physics offerings, including applied physics, of particular value to the Navy and STEM careers.

“We are extremely grateful to The Patuxent Partnership for its generous and continued investments in our students,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan. “Each year more and more St. Mary’s College students are making invaluable STEM connections with our community and TPP plays a tremendous role in those connections which support our Honors College Promise and our mission. I truly value the relationship the college has with TPP and look forward to it building even more momentum in the future.”

St. Mary’s College students benefit greatly from the college’s proximity to NAS Patuxent River — headquarters for naval aviation — and other facilities in the region.

The college maintains educational partnership agreements with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head, and TPP.

Through these relationships, St. Mary’s College students enjoy many opportunities, including internships, scholarships, and careers. Opportunities are particularly abundant for students majoring in physics, chemistry, computer science, and psychology.

Examples include:

Physics

St. Mary’s College faculty work with Navy scientists and students to develop new types of sensors for navigation, imaging, and submarine detection including cutting edge research in quantum sensing.

In recent years, 30 physics students have done their St. Mary’s Project — an eight-credit senior research project — with NAWCAD labs.

Over 50 physics students have done internships (summertime and academic year) at Navy facilities, with more than 40 converting their college physics experience into jobs as engineers, physicists, and program managers with the Navy and its contractors.

Chemistry

College faculty work with Navy scientists and students to develop new types of functional coatings and electronics like sensors and printable solid-state devices.

Over the past five years, 17 St. Mary’s College students have completed their St. Mary’s Research Projects on Navy-related technologies. At least four chemistry students have accepted internships at Navy federal laboratories, seven students have co-authored Navy supported publications or patents, and six have been hired after graduation.

For students interested in applied materials careers, the chemistry and physics departments also support the materials science program on campus.

Computer Science

St. Mary’s College faculty Navy projects include augmented reality and data science.

In the past five years, eight students have been hired directly by the Navy after graduation; one or two students a year in the Navy’s Pathways internship program; and one ongoing SMP with a Navy lab.

The Navy is heavily recruiting students with degrees in computer science.

Psychology

St. Mary’s College faculty and students work with Navy scientists on human factors in aviation research including attention, performance, and decision making.

A number of psychology graduates have transitioned their psychology degrees to employment at NAWCAD in positions such as engineering psychologists, contract specialists, analysts, recruiting managers, and financial managers.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.