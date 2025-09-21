Kids Can Enjoy 2nd Saturday Museum Activities

All ages are invited to enjoy educational activities while visiting the St. Clement’s Island or the Piney Point Lighthouse museums on the second Saturday of the month throughout the year.

The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do.

Themed activities will be held on the following dates and times. Price is included in regular museum admission. Save the dates and call ahead for information; walk-ups encouraged.

St. Clement’s Island Museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point (301-769-2222)

October 11, 2025 (10am – noon): Batty for Bats – Build & Decorate a Bat Box while learning about the importance of these flying mammals

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point (301-994-1471)

November 8, 2025 (10am – noon): Deck the Halls – DIY ornament workshop

Registration is not required but encouraged so that staff can ensure enough materials for participants. Call the location ahead of time and let the team know you would like to attend. All these activities are included in regular museum admission.

Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (e.g., heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.).