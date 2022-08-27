Join Museums for 2nd Saturday Events

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 27, 2022

New family-friendly outdoor activities will be available at the St. Clement’s Island or Piney Point Lighthouse museums on select Saturdays through December 2022.

The activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences.

An activity at St. Clement’s Island Museum includes “Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories” noon to 3 pm October 8, 2022, at St. Clement’s Island (babies to preteens, weather permitting).

Dates and activities at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum include noon to 1:30 pm September 10 for families and children, and from 2 to 3:30 pm for adults is “Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life;” November 12 from noon to 3 pm is “Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories” (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome); and December 10 from noon to 2 pm is “Outdoor Play for the Holidays” (families and children; babies to preteens specific – all welcome).

Registration is not required but encouraged. Call ahead of time and let the staff know which sessions you would like to attend. All these activities are included in regular museum admission. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.).

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. 301-769-2222

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. 301-994-1471