Join Askey, Askey & Associates’ QuickBooks Online Training Sessions

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC invites members of the business community to participate in its QuickBooks Online Training Sessions. If you’ve got questions, they’ve got the answers.

These QuickBooks Online Training Sessions are fun and informative “mini” sessions that provide an opportunity for business people to learn about various topics of interest, ask questions, and get the answers you need. The sessions at Askey, Askey & Associates encourage attendees to meet others who use QuickBooks online, gather tips, post problems, and share ideas.

Sessions on the topic, Brushing Up on QuickBooks Online, will be held:

Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Leonardtown Office

Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the La Plata Office

Sessions on the topic, Closing Out the Year and Getting Ready for Tax Preparation, will be held:

Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the La Plata Office

Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Leonardtown Office

Sessions will be held 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Seating is limited. Each User Group session is $50 per person and includes a continental breakfast.

Call 301- 475-5671 or click here to reserve your space today. The RSVP cut-off date is one week prior to the session. Cancellation policy is 72 hours.

About Askey, Askey & Associates

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC is a certified public accounting firm located in Southern Maryland, with offices in Leonardtown (St. Mary’s County), La Plata and Waldorf (Charles County).

The firm offers an array of capabilities in the following service categories:

Tax Preparation and Planning

Audit and Accounting

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Management and Business Growth Consulting Services

Management Information System and Application Services

Wealth Management Services

Contact Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, at either full-service office in Leonardtown or La Plata.

Leonardtown: 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671.

La Plata: 105 Centennial Street, Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780.

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader member page, Facebook or LinkedIn.