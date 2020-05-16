JobZone Virtual Job Fair – Pax & Andrews – May 19

Posted by JobZone on Saturday, May 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 – JobZone opens its Southern Maryland focused VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 10 AM to 2 PM – register here.



3 STEPS TO FOLLOW FOR PREPARING FOR THE MAY 19 – VIRTUAL JOB FAIR



STEP ONE: REGISTER



Visit the website or go directly to the register here link above to complete a registration form and to post your resume to make it available to employers at the Virtual Job Fair. Upload your resume and link your resume to May 19 Virtual Job Fair.

STEP TWO: TRAINING VIDEO

Access the video here. to learn how to fill out the application and the different opportunities that will be available for you to research and interact with the companies at the May 19 – Southern Maryland focused Virtual Job Fair. There will be an array of ways to interface with the companies, include potential requests for a face-to-face tele-interview.

STEP THREE: LOGIN TO VIRTUAL PLATFORM

This is an easy process! Here you will complete your profile, upload your resume, and save your password and username for the day of the event.

Companies and job positions will not be visible/accessible until the day of the event. A 16-page list of confirmed companies is available here. It includes websites, and highlights of job positions and descriptions. Take the time to visit some of the companies’ websites to view latest updates on all job openings, requirements, locations, etc. All new updates or announcements about the May 19 Virtual Job Fair are here.

We look forward to meeting you online anytime from 10AM-2PM. For more info, contact JobZone; Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473; janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

For more info, visit the JobZone’s webpage; for a complete schedule, registration details for job seekers and recruiters, and more. Visit JobZone Online’s Facebook page and Janet Giles/JobZone founder at LinkedIn.