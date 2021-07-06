Italian Carrier Readies for Its 1st F-35B

A US F-35B Lightning II performs an aft-facing vertical landing aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour in the Atlantic Ocean on March 15, 2021. (US Navy photo by Dane Wiedmann)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Italy’s Cavour will receive its first F-35B this month after the aircraft carrier started certification work in the US earlier this year, reports Defense News. Final checks are being conducted at the Cameri air base’s final assembly and checkout facility. The facility is expected to turn out 90 F-35s for Italy, including 30 F-35Bs. The Cavour began its certification in February 2021 out of Naval Station Norfolk, VA, UPI reported at the time.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt will have a new homeport, reports Navy Times. The US Navy aircraft carrier will be based in Bremerton, WA, rather than in San Diego, CA, while it undergoes 16 months of maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

Former DefSec Donald Rumsfeld died last week, reports NBC News. He had twice served as defense secretary under two presidents and oversaw the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11. He was 88.

GEN Paul LaCamera has assumed command of the US military forces in South Korea, reports UPI.

With more people getting vaccinated, travel industry groups and public health experts are urging the Biden administration to ease travel bans for international tourists, reports The Hill.

The Biden administration is rethinking its approach to COVID testing, reports Politico, as the pandemic enters an uncertain phase — one where new infections have dropped, but the coronavirus Delta variant is driving fresh outbreaks.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department confirmed a positive case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on Friday, reports WTOP News.

Raytheon was awarded a $2 billion contract to develop the US Air Force’s new air launched nuclear cruise missile, the Long Range Stand Off weapon, known as LRSO, reports Military.com.

The veterans jobless rate rose sharply in June even amid encouraging news for the rest of the country’s job market, reports Military Times.

The US added 850,000 jobs in June and wages went up, reports The New York Times. The US Labor Department released the June 2021 jobs report on Friday.

Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 50-foot-long robotic arm, reports Military.com.

During setup for Ocean City’s downtown July 4 fireworks show, some of the fireworks accidentally detonated Sunday morning, reports Patch.com, causing the cancellation of the city’s annual event.

Over the weekend, many Maryland state parks hit capacity, closed, and later reopened to incoming visitors when attendance dwindled, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Joey Chestnut, the longtime world’s No. 1 competitive eater, won another Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July, reports Patch.com. Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win his 14th title at Coney Island, NY, and his sixth in a row.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $12,970,550 modification (P00005) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F5008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide continued support for integrated test team operations in executing advanced development experimentation flights and development testing in support of future delta system software builds for the Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,632,077 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, New Jersey, is awarded a $60,480,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6312 for engineering and technical support for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Morgan City, Louisiana (73%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); Jeanerette, Louisiana (8 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (6%); Worthington, Ohio (2%); Lafayette, Louisiana (1%), and is expected to be completed by December, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $1,672,203 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

VSE Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $41,585,809 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order for an in-country technical assistance team (ICTAT) to the Egyptian Navy for follow-on technical support. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the government of Egypt under FMS Case EG-P-GKB. The contractor shall provide ICTAT to include technical, logistics, training, and facilities and administration support to the Egyptian Navy for work on multiple ship platforms. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $77,554,810. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Egypt (50%); and Alexandria, Virginia (50%), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $41,585,809 will be obligated at time of award. This delivery order was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-11-D-4229, delivery order N0002421F4222). (Awarded July 1, 2021)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $9,127,099 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 for basic outfitting assembly installation services and other direct costs to support the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) mission modules. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (78%); and Bethpage, New York (22%), and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $295,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $32,317,070 firm-fixed-price contract with base year and options for technology integration. This contract provides for an innovative methodology to mature technology solutions to prepare them to scale for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia; and Austin, Texas, and the base-effort work is expected to be completed July 1, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2020 and 2021, research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,814,380 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-21-C-B002).

Military Deli & Bakery Services Inc., Aurora, Illinois, is awarded a $7,526,084 firm-fixed-price, requirements-type contract for in-store delicatessen and bakery resale operations to include sushi, where applicable, for 17 commissaries located in the Defense Commissary Agency’s East (Virginia) and West (Texas) locations. The award is for a 24-month base performance period beginning on Aug. 1, 2021. The award includes three one-year option periods. If all option periods are exercised, the contract will be completed on July 31, 2026. Offerors were solicited on Beta.SAM.Gov to 722310 contract holders; two proposals were received. The Defense Commissary Agency, Resale Contracting Division, Fort Lee, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HDEC0221D0002).

Quality Performance Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded a $39,942,234 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures Moriah Wind Systems in multiple configurations, to include associated components, teardown, test and evaluation, engineering and technical support in support of the aircraft launch and recovery equipment program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833521D0064).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration, Manassas, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,295,110 modification (P00012) to contract FA9453-19-C-0009 to provide research options for space enterprise technologies. This modification is to research and develop improvements to the density, performance and power consumption of future space-system memory. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed Oct. 21, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,335,600 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $21,559,726. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity.

Altus Technology Solutions LLC, Hanover, Maryland, has been awarded a $10,816,036 firm‐fixed-price contract for operations, maintenance, and support services at Melrose Air Force Range. Work will be performed in Melrose, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with five offers received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount will be obligated once funds are certified after Oct. 1, 2021. The 27th Special Operations Contracting Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA4855-21-C-0013).

Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded a $176,028,620 option period modification to a previously awarded contract (HTC71119DW026) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $519,197,595. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

American President Lines LLC, Washington, DC, has been awarded a $145,185,321 option period modification to a previously awarded contract (HTC71119DW014) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $428,225,079. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Farrell Lines Inc., Dulles, Virginia, has been awarded a $64,110,167 option period modification to a previously awarded contract (HTC71119DW021) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $189,093,367. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland, has been awarded a $12,599,041 option period modification to a previously awarded contract (HTC71119DW031) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $37,160,957. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $12,347,409 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for custodial services at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia; and Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek, Virginia. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $24,476,244. The work to be performed provides for all management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor, and transportation services necessary to perform custodial services for office space, restrooms, and other types of rooms. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (75%); and Portsmouth, Virginia (25%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,347,409 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0055).

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $33,919,670 firm-fixed-price contract for support services for Program Executive Office Missiles and Space Information Technology. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; and 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $3,598,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W9124P-21-F-0665).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $10,708,728 modification (0003C4) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for transportation logistics support services. Work will be performed in Kuwait and Iraq, with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,708,728 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Inverness Technologies Inc., Annandale, Virginia, was awarded a $10,510,090 firm-fixed-price contract for counseling and employment assistance training under the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of March 3, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,539,164 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W9124D-21-C-0017).

