Of the US’s 75 conventional and nuclear B-52s, only about 33 are ready to fly at any given time, Military Times reports. Air Force statistics show less than half of the bombers President Donald Trump would rely upon to be “locked and loaded” against North Korea could launch today if needed. But the president says “we’ll either be very, very successful quickly [on the diplomatic front] or we’re going to be very, very successful in a different way quickly” if it comes to a military confrontation with North Korean President Kim Jung Un, Military.com reports.

H.R. McMaster, national security adviser, said the US is “taking all possible actions” to resolve the nuclear threat from North Korea without resorting to military action, reports Politico, but he declined to rule out responding to another threat from the country with force. “We’re not closer to war than a week ago but we are closer to war than we were a decade ago,” McMaster said, adding that the administration is prepared to deal militarily with North Korea if necessary, Navy Times reports.

The rhetoric being propelled by President Trump’s words and being reported by news outlets doesn’t match what’s actually happening, reports Defense News. It seems the military hasn’t been looped in. “This may come as a shock, but the rhetoric doesn’t match reality,” an unnamed US official said.

Yonhap News Agency reports satellite photos suggest that North Korea is preparing for more submarine-based missile tests, amid heightened tension between the US and North Korea.

According to Maryland District Court documents, a Great Mills man and NAVAIR 4.2 Cost Department employee, Daniel A, Fasci, 56, admitted to placing video cameras under the desks of multiple women at buildings on the NAS Pax River, smnewsnet.com reports.

Current technology does not do a good job of stopping botnets, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wants to fix that problem. DARPA wants industry to provide software that will automatically stop them, reports Defense Systems, without having to get permission of the owners of infected computers