Is There a Jazzy Weekend in Your Future?

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 6, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Tickets are now available for the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival July 12 – 14, 2024. The discounted advanced-purchase rate is $95 per person. Ticket cost increases at the door, if they are available.

Featuring music from nationally renowned jazz artists and local seafood, the three-day event includes a variety of activities for jazz enthusiasts along the Potomac River at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and in Leonardtown.

Now in its 24th year, the festival has become known for showcasing culinary delicacies of Maryland’s Mother County and draws close to 1,000 jazz enthusiasts annually.

Check out the weekend of events that the organizers have planned.