HSMP to Hold Domestic Violence Panel

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 18, 2025

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Violence Injury and Trauma Action Team and the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy will hold the fourth annual “Why Don’t They Just Leave Panel” on October 20 at the Lexington Park Library.

Starting at 5pm, the group will be packing bags for survivors of domestic violence (all supplies provided). The panel will begin at 5:30pm regarding healthy relationships and resources available to survivors of intimate partner violence.

Light refreshments will be provided. Register here if you are interested in attending to ensure a proper headcount for refreshments.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.