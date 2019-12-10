Congressman Steny H. Hoyer finally got his chance to visit the Lexington Park VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic during Thanksgiving week, just a few days before the clinic opened for business, providing close-to-home care for thousands of veterans in Southern Maryland.

The clinic — located at 45870 East Run Drive, Suite 300, Lexington Park, MD 20653 — opened December 2, 2019. It is open 8 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. For an appointment at the Lex Park VA clinic, call 202-745-8577 and select Option 2.

“I was so very pleased to tour the new Lexington Park VA CBOC, which I have been working hard to fund for the past several years,” Congressman Hoyer said. “For too long, veterans in Southern Maryland have had to travel far from their homes to receive the quality care they need. This new facility, in addition to the new CBOC under construction in Charlotte Hall, will provide state-of-the-art care to thousands of veterans close to home.”

At the formal Lex Park VA clinic ribbon-cutting the week before — with Congressman Hoyer required to remain in session in the House — Sens. Benjamin Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Maryland Veterans Affairs Secretary George Owings praised Congressman Hoyer for his bipartisan work to see that VA community clinics were established and that they are spreading in Maryland.

“Even at a time of division on many issues,” Sen. Van Hollen said, “the issue of caring for our veterans brings all parties together.”

Congressman Hoyer also visited Charlotte Hall Social Security Administration field office. The Charlotte Hall SSA field office provides assistance to Marylanders who are filing Social Security claims.

“Ensuring seniors and veterans have the assistance and care they need that is close to home in Southern Maryland is critically important,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I appreciated the opportunity to visit the Charlotte Hall SSA field office to receive an update on how the facility is serving people in our community. This facility ensures residents seeking to file claims in Southern Maryland have important resources close to home.”

“I thank the staff at both the Charlotte Hall SSA field office and the Lexington Park CBOC for the work they are doing to help seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities in Southern Maryland,” concluded Congressman Hoyer. “I will continue to advocate for both these facilities, and work to ensure they have the resources they need to effectively serve Fifth District residents.”

