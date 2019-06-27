Hoyer: Slow Jobs, Wage Growth Threatens Economic Expansion
Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said that rather than introducing more uncertainty and volatility, the administration has a responsibility to work with Congress to address the challenges of wage stagnation and economic insecurity to make sure more workers and their families have access to the opportunities that economic growth can bring.
“That’s why House Democrats are working hard to use our majority to address these challenges and enable more people to make it in America. From raising wages for women and banning discrimination against LGBT workers to making it easier for workers to save for a secure retirement and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, the legislation we have already passed would help make our economy work for more Americans,” Mr. Hoyer said. “Meanwhile, we are continuing to hold hearings and introduce legislation on a number of pressing economic issues, which include protecting access to affordable health care, investing in twenty-first century infrastructure, and raising the minimum wage. With each month that passes, House Democrats are taking additional steps to deliver on our promises and make our government and our economy work For the People again.”
Highlights of the May 2019 jobs report include:
- Total nonfarm payroll employment edged up in May. Monthly job gains have averaged 164,000 in 2019, compared with an average gain of 223,000 per month in 2018. In May, employment continued to trend up in professional and business services and in health care.
- Employment in professional and business services continued to trend up over the month and has increased by 498,000 over the past 12 months.
- Employment in health care continued its upward trend in May.
- The industry has added 391,000 jobs over the past 12 months.
- Construction employment changed little in May, following an increase of 30,000 in April. The industry has added 215,000 jobs over the past 12 months.
- Employment showed little change in May in other major industries, including mining, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government.
