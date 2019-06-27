Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said that rather than introducing more uncertainty and volatility, the administration has a responsibility to work with Congress to address the challenges of wage stagnation and economic insecurity to make sure more workers and their families have access to the opportunities that economic growth can bring.

“That’s why House Democrats are working hard to use our majority to address these challenges and enable more people to make it in America. From raising wages for women and banning discrimination against LGBT workers to making it easier for workers to save for a secure retirement and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, the legislation we have already passed would help make our economy work for more Americans,” Mr. Hoyer said. “Meanwhile, we are continuing to hold hearings and introduce legislation on a number of pressing economic issues, which include protecting access to affordable health care, investing in twenty-first century infrastructure, and raising the minimum wage. With each month that passes, House Democrats are taking additional steps to deliver on our promises and make our government and our economy work For the People again.”

Highlights of the May 2019 jobs report include: