A total of 263,000 jobs were created last month, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ April 2019 jobs report. The unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent. Job gains occurred in professional and business services, construction, health care, and social assistance.

“The monthly jobs report, released [May 3], shows a continuation of an economic trajectory that reaches back through 103 consecutive months of positive job growth. But these job figures don’t tell the whole story, as wages aren’t growing fast enough to allow millions of workers to keep pace and feel that real economic security is within reach,” said House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer. The congressman said the cut taxes for the wealthy provided “a boon to corporate shareholders while leaving the middle class behind.”

He said House Democrats are taking action to raise wages and grow the economy through smart investments in education, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure, which are the core components of the Democrats’ Make It In America plan.

“Hard-working men and women across the country cannot be confident in their economic security if they live with daily concern about meeting the costs of their health care, education, and housing,” Rep. Hoyer said.

House Democrats are working to increase access to quality, affordable health care and lower the cost of prescription drugs, he said.

“It’s why we’re working to raise the minimum wage and help workers save for a secure retirement. And it’s why we will continue using our majority to make government work for the people it serves,” Mr. Hoyer said.

Here are some highlights of the April 2019 report:

Professional and business services added 76,000 jobs in April. Within the industry, employment gains occurred in administrative and support services and in computer systems design and related services (+14,000). Over the past 12 months, professional and business services has added 535,000 jobs.

In April, construction employment rose by 33,000, with gains in nonresidential specialty trade contractors and in heavy and civil engineering construction. Construction has added 256,000 jobs over the past 12 months.

Employment in health care grew by 27,000 in April and 404,000 over the past 12 months. In April, job growth occurred in ambulatory health care services, hospitals, and community care facilities for the elderly.

Social assistance added 26,000 jobs over the month, with all of the gain in individual and family services.

