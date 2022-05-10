Hoyer: Economic Recovery ‘Within Our Grasp’

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The US Labor Department’s April 2022 jobs report “reminds us that we risk slowing our economic recovery unless we take active steps to keep up its strong pace,” Rep. Steny H. Hoyer said.

“In April, 428,000 new jobs were created, our unemployment rate remains at a low level of just 3.6%, and more Americans are launching small businesses and finding job opportunities than before the pandemic began,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Congress must keep taking proactive measures to address inflation and ensure that our economy can keep creating the good jobs that help American small business owners, workers, and their families access opportunities and achieve real economic security.

He said the tools to keep up the US economy’s recovery and accelerate its pace are “within our grasp.”

Rep. Hoyer credited the Democratic-led American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that has created more than 8.3 million jobs since President Biden took office.

“However, we must keep going. In February, drawing heavily from the policies developed through my Make It In America agenda, the House passed the America COMPETES Act, with the Senate having passed a similar measure last year. This bipartisan legislation would address our supply chain issues and spur the creation of new jobs by reinvigorating America’s manufacturing, innovation, and research industries as well as by investing in education and training that will equip our workers with the skills they need to prosper in good careers,” he said. “It will also address inflation by helping to bring costs down and ensure that more of the products we buy are made right here in America.”

View the April 2022 jobs report here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.