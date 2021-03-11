Hoyer Celebrates Women’s History Month

During March, Women’s History Month, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer honors the courage and resolve of the women who worked tirelessly to secure the right to vote and ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution just over a century ago.

“We also pay tribute to the women who have shaped the story of America throughout its history and those who continue to lead the fight for equality, justice, and opportunity today,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“On [March 6], I had the distinct honor of welcoming our nation’s first-ever ‘Madam Vice President’ to the annual Black History Month breakfast for Maryland’s Fourth and Fifth Congressional Districts. The election of Vice President Kamala Harris a century after the Nineteenth Amendment’s adoption was the triumphant shattering of another glass ceiling. I have no doubt that it will not be long before America entrusts one of its daughters with the highest office in our land. I am proud to partner with the first ‘Madam Speaker’ in the history of the House, and I am awed by the talents, intellect, and courage I see displayed every day in Congress by the ninety-one extraordinary women whom I am proud to call my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus,” he said.

As the country celebrates Women’s History Month this year, it continues to confront a deadly pandemic and the economic crisis it precipitated.

“It is important to recognize not only the countless acts of heroism and sacrifice made by women working on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 but also the terrible reality that women have borne a disproportional brunt of its economic impact. Women have lost more than 12 million jobs since the pandemic began, and the burden of child care too often has been placed on working mothers, causing many to step back from their careers when schools and childcare facilities closed,” Mr. Hoyer said. “That’s why the House passed legislation last year to help childcare providers reopen safely and to assist parents in affording the cost of childcare through additional tax credits. Last week, we passed the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, which aims to accelerate the pace of schools reopening safely and includes additional direct payments to families with children and expanded child tax credits. House Democrats are working hard to bring this pandemic to an end and help millions of American women get back to their careers and pursue opportunities to get ahead.”

