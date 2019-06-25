Hoyer Attends Fowler’s 32nd Annual Wade In

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer attended former Maryland state senator Bernie Fowler’s 32nd annual Patuxent River Wade In on June 9, 2019, joining a number of Southern Maryland residents and officials in this unofficial check of the river’s health.

Every year, Sen. Fowler walks into the Patuxent River to check and see how far he can wade until he can no longer see his white sneakers. The “Sneaker Index,” a rather non-scientific measurement, has become a way to get people to take note of the importance of the health of the Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay.

“For 32 years, Bernie Fowler has inspired all of us to fight for a cleaner and healthier Chesapeake Bay and its watershed,” said Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) after the Wade In. “Bernie has worked tirelessly to make a complex environmental issue understandable to everyday Marylanders. I continue to be thankful for his steadfast advocacy and attention to environmental issues in our region.”

Hoyer said he has fought alongside his colleagues in Congress to oppose efforts to dismantle clean air and clean water rules and to instead promote policies that address the dangers of climate change.

“I’ve been proud to bring legislation to the House floor to address the climate crisis, including the Climate Action Now Act and legislation to address the acidification of our oceans and waterways,” the congressman said. “I look forward to bringing additional legislation to the floor. We must continue to work together to combat climate change at the local, state, and federal levels. I’m confident our state will continue to be a leader in cleaning up waterways and promoting a clean environment.”

Sen. Fowler held the first Patuxent River Wade In in 1988. After he came out of the water, this year’s index was measured at 47 inches.

