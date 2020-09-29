Christa Hood, CPA, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC Christa Hood, CPA, and Jenna Frosio, CPA, of Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC will lead a free, virtual workshop for nonprofits to learn about adjusting strategies to keep up to date during a pandemic. Managing in Today’s World: Fiscal Clarity … October 20, 2020, 9 am – 12:30 pm How can a nonprofit adjust its thinking and strategies to keep up? It is already increasingly complicated by the rapid change brought about by advances in technology and shifting economic and demographic patterns. And now it is further complicated by a world-wide pandemic. This course helps nonprofits identify the pressures and strains the organization is feeling in connection with changes in the external environment. Participants will be forced to think about how the organization is dealing with theses pressures — or identify if the organization is not dealing with the strain. The instructors will summarize the categories that emerge and facilitate discussion of other kinds of responses to accommodate unavoidable change. The course will cover approaches to reconfiguring strategic planning, management operations, use of technology, and fundraising to maximize the organization’s health, even its survival. Managing in Today’s World: Fiscal Clarity is sponsored by the Nonprofit Institute at CSM. Registration is open on the institute’s website. The seminar will be held via Zoom … October 20, 2020, 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Ms. Hood is an Audit Principal with Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, joining the Southern Maryland firm from a CPA firm in Northern Virginia. Her MBA is from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She became a Certified Public Accountant in 2007. and began her public accounting career in 2004. She selected auditing as her preferred field. She currently manages numerous audits, reviews, compilations, as well as other attestation engagements for a variety of nonprofit and commercial clients.

In addition to these engagements, Ms. Hood provides business and QuickBooks consulting services, tax preparation services, and has served as temporary controller to Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, clients. She is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, and is a member in good standing with the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

After graduating from the Leadership Southern Maryland program, Class of 2018, Hood joined the board of directors and is currently the treasurer. She also served as treasurer for Girls on the Run of Southern Maryland for two years, helping the local chapter get off the ground. Hood grew up in Pennsylvania and resides in Lexington Park, Maryland. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her dog, family, and friends, and loves to travel.

Ms. Frosio is the Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, Manager for Accounting, Auditing and Tax department. Her experience includes performing financial statement engagements, preparation of tax returns for businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations, as well as managing the books for a handful of business client.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Salisbury University. Frosio grew up and lives in St. Mary’s County. While out of the office, she enjoys spending time on the water, attending sporting events and reading.

The Nonprofit Institute at CSM is Southern Maryland’s comprehensive resource for nonprofit organizations, offering programming and consultation to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success in fulfilling their missions.

