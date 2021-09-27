House OKs Its Version of Defense Budget

The US House has approved its version of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, reports The Washington Post. The House also gave the OK to open an independent investigation of US failures in Afghanistan, require women to register for the draft, and change how the military prosecutes sex assault.

Also approved was $1 billion for Israel to replenish its Iron Dome missile defense system that was used in May as Israel renewed fighting with Hamas and other Gaza militants, reports UPI. The Iron Dome system has been developed to counter short-range rockets and artillery shells.

The federal Office of Management and Budget is advising agencies to plan for a possible government shutdown, reports Federal News Network. The House has cleared a continuing resolution that would keep agencies running through December 3, but the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

The Defense Department awarded 13 grants totaling $60 million in the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, DoD reports. St. Mary’s County was awarded $395,118 to improve pedestrian access across Route 235 to base gates, supporting Naval Air Station Pax River, reports LexLeader.

Army GEN Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with his Russian counterpart last week in Finland, reports Army Times. Milley said the US should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians and allow service chiefs to forge stronger relationships, thus reducing the risk of conflict. Earlier this month, CNN reported that Milley took secret action to limit former President Donald Trump from potentially ordering a dangerous military strike or launching nuclear weapons after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Angela Rothwell has been named Precise Systems’ new chief financial officer, reports ExecutiveGov. She has been with the Lexington Park, MD-based company for 10 years.

A new report finds that the Navy was not prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak on the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in April 2020, reports Military.com. The Washington, DC, think tank Rand Corp. also found that conflicting information on the coronavirus hampered the service’s response.

The Marine Corps marathon has been canceled for the second year, reports WTOP News. Organizers cited “security and safety precautions” as the reason for the decision.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine and General Dynamics Electric Boat, two Navy shipbuilders, said that only about half of their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, reports Defense One. This comes while many defense contractors worry about how the federal vaccine mandate will work and if they will lose workers because of it, reports Defense News.

The last two ships of the Dwight. D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group have returned to Norfolk, VA, reports Navy Times. The guided-missile cruiser Monterey and guided-missile destroyer Mitscher are back after a nine-month deployment.

Leaders of the US, Japan, India, and Australia, known as the Quad, held a summit at the White House on Friday, reports Reuters. The meeting was expected to yield progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure, and technological cooperation. While China was not mentioned in the public remarks, Beijing was clearly “the elephant in the room,” reports USA Today.

An AlixPartners report released Thursday said the semiconductor chips crisis will cost the global auto industry $210 billion in revenues this year, USA Today. That is nearly double its May estimate of $110 billion. The semiconductors have been in short supply because of the COVID pandemic.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told CNN that the shortage of computer chips is raising the price of new and used cars, delaying shipments of electronics and holding back the economic recovery.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said new semiconductor plants are planned or under construction, reports Reuters, making the global chip shortage that has pummeled the car industry “short term.”

Veterans who use the Department of Veteran Affairs GI Bill Help Portal will be using a new system October 18, reports Military.com. AskVA will process questions related to VA benefits and services.

Hurricane Sam is now churning in the Atlantic but forecasts say it is not likely to make landfall, reports NPR. Sam strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 145 miles per hour late Saturday.

The National Park Service said a 1691 coin was found on a Maryland farm, a stop on the Underground Railroad, reports kentucky.com. The farm is a 480-acre parcel of land administered by the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Church Creek, MD.

The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission met last week. The group, set up by Gov. Larry Hogan, heard from lawmakers and residents in Southern Maryland who opposed a draft map that divided St. Mary’s County into two state Senate districts, instead of the current one, reports Maryland Matters.

Contracts:

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $258,549,739 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract procures non-recurring sustainment support, material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (30.5%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (22.2%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (13.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (7.3%); West Palm Beach, Florida (5.8%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3.7%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.0%); Willliamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2.9%); Iwakuni, Japan (2%); Foggia, Italy (1.6%); Patuxent River, Maryland (1.4%); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1.4%); Luke AFB, Arizona (1.2%); Brekstad, Norway (1.2%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (1.1%); Tyndall AFB, Florida (1%) and Brandon, United Kingdom (0.2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $59,122,942; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,565,557; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,216,532; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $53,749,632; non-US DoD participant funds in the amount of $31,048,632; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,846,444 will be obligated at time of award, $121,966,532 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0068).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $1,099,631,252 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm target) advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 16, Lot 15 F-35 Lightning II aircraft: 10 for the Air Force and six for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental US (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $439,938,432; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $659,692,820 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $158,298,436 firm-fixed-price contract modification P00092 to contract FA8625-16-C-6599 for VC-25B Spares Phase 1 – Long Lead Parts. This contract modification is for the VC-25B initial spares with a production lead time of greater than 12 months that are required for the initial support period, which is the first 18 months beginning at initial operational capability. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Advanced Technology Systems Company Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $191,637,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and sustainment of the Security Surveillance System. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2029. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-21-D-0005).

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $138,354,210 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide information technology services on behalf of the Product Director Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise System and Services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,640,851 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-F-0531).

DirectViz Solutions LLC, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $54,255,295 time-and-materials contract for information technology services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 30 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W9124P-21-F-0726).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $15,123,338 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 for engineering services to provide full life-cycle support for hardware in the loop, force protection, trainers, and virtual interactive and multimedia systems. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army; operation and maintenance, Army; other procurement, Army; other procurement, Air Force; and other procurement Missile Defense Agency/Department of Defense funds in the amount of $15,123,338 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California, was awarded a $14,853,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,853,500 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-21-C-0045).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $12,941,108 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to research and development innovative ways to enhance the generation and utilization of cost-effective and interoperable synthetic environments for use in Army simulation, training and battle command systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $228,119 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912CG-21-C-0025).

Hexagon US Federal Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $10,396,067 modification (P00005) to contract W15QKN-19-F-0975 for technical support service to the U.S. Army Records Management Division and Army Declassification Directorate. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,396,067 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, DC, was awarded a $9,672,781 modification (P00255) to contract W15QKN-17-9-5555 for antenna technologies, sensors and hardware. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 24, 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $2,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Service Source Inc., Oakton, Virginia, has been awarded a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-D-0030). The maximum amount of this action is $131,290,120. The purpose of this contract is to provide base operations support services for facilities operations, maintenance and sustainment to the entire Mark Center Campus in support of the mission of the Department of Defense personnel located at this site. The Mark Center Campus is defined as all grounds, structures, improvements and appurtenances located on or within the metes and bounds on a 15.9-acre site. Work will be performed at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. The expected completion date is March 31, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Forest Products Distributors Inc., Rapid City, South Dakota (SPE8E6-21-D-0028); S&S Forest Products LLC, Boerne, Texas (SPE8E6-21-D-0029); Sylvan Forest Products LLC, Portland, Oregon (SPE8E6-21-D-0030); and Middle Atlantic Wholesale Lumber Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (SPE8E6-21-D-0031), are sharing a maximum $18,400,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E6-21-R-0001 for lumber, millwork and plywood for the Wood Products Tailored Logistics Support Program, West Region. These were competitive acquisitions with seven responses received. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are South Dakota, Texas, Oregon and Maryland, with a Sept. 23, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Capps Shoe Co., Lynchburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $12,075,750 modification (P00007) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1202) with four one-year option periods for leather oxford dress shoes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 26, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a modification (P00046) on contract HTC711-17-C-D001 in the amount of $14,324,130. This modification provides information technology service management enterprise support. Work will be performed primarily onsite at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Other locations include St. Louis, Missouri; Washington, DC; and Norfolk, Virginia. The period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $107,087,060, to $120,411,190. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Blue Rock Structures, Pollocksville, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0097); Civil Works Contracting LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0098); ENCON DESBUILD JV2 LLC, Hyattsville, Maryland (N40085-21-D-0099); Futron Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia (N0085-21-D-0100); Joyce and Associates Construction Inc., Newport, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0101; Military and Federal Construction Co. Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0102); Muter Construction LLC, Zebulon, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0103); Rand Enterprises Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N40085-21-D-0104); Reasor-Asturian JV LLC, Pensacola, Florida (N40085-21-D-0105); and WB Brawley Co., Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0106), are awarded a combined $249,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for design-bid-build (DBB) general construction projects located primarily at Marine Corps facilities at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Work to be performed will include general construction of DBB projects, but is not limited to new construction, renovations, alterations, and repairs. Nine awardees will each be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Futron Inc., is being awarded the initial seed project task order in the amount of $480,775 for interior and exterior repairs to Building AS124 at MCB Camp Lejeune. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by January 2023. The maximum dollar value includes the base period and four option years for all 10 contracts. Work will be primarily in North Carolina, and may also be performed at other military and government installations and sites under the Marine Corps Installation East area of operations. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion of September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $480,775 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $45,000 are obligated on the nine minimum guarantee task order awards and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) and military construction, Marine Corps. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 46 proposals received. These 10 contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Chitra Productions LLC, Norfolk, Virginia (N39430-21-D-2310); SV Synergies LLC, Overland Park, Kansas (N39430-21-D-2311); OSCTech LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (N39430-21-D-2312), AttainX Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (N39430-21-D-2313); and Stellar Innovations and Solutions Inc., Moraine, Ohio (N39430-21-D-2314), are awarded a combined $151,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide full information technology (IT) lifecycle support to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) core facilities management, construction management and installation management systems. The work to be performed includes but is not limited to, systems development lifecycle and cybersecurity support, business systems operations and support, IT operations management and enterprise, cloud operations/migration/system development, secure infrastructure and analysis and management services. Types of credentials required: ISO 9001:2000, ISO 9001:2008, CMMI Level III (or higher) – DEV, CMMI Level III (or higher) – SVC, Oracle Certified Gold Partner, Microsoft Certified Partner, ISO/IEC 20000, Information Technology Infrastructure Library (current version), and Partner Program. Each awardee will be awarded $10,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work on this contract could be performed in the following sites, but is not limited to, California; Washington, DC; Hawaii; Virginia; Missouri; Washington state; and Japan. The term of the contract is not to exceed 66 months, with an expected completion date of March 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 minimums for each contractor are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); and military construction (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website and Federal Business Opportunities website with 28 proposals received. These contracts were originally awarded in December 2020 (N39430-21-D-2305, N39430-21-D-2306, N39430-21-D-2307, N39430-21-D-2308, and N39430-21-D-2309). This announcement is a result of a corrective action taken to address a Government Accountability Office and agency protest. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Services Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for architect-engineer (A-E) services at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Naval Station Norfolk, and Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for comprehensive A-E services required for planning, design, and construction services in support of new construction, repair, replacement, demolition, alteration, and/or improvement of military and other governmental facilities. All work on this contract will be performed in Virginia. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2026. Task order 0001 is awarded at $5,000 for the minimum guarantee. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 13 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-21-D-0091).

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $20,968,131 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247821F4271) under a multiple award construction contract for repair to a mined-in place military petroleum storage tank. The work to be performed provides for the additional predictive repairs to Red Hill Tank 18 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Work will be performed in Hawaii and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $20,968,131 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2225).

General Dynamics-Ordnance and Tactical Systems (OTS) Inc., Williston, Vermont (N0016421DWP64): Danko Arlington Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (N0016421DWP91); and General Tool Co., Cincinnati, Ohio (N0016421DWP92), are awarded a combined $14,641,032 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract for the new manufacture of MK-82 guided missile director sub-assemblies. Each awardee will be awarded an amount greater than the $25,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. There are no options included on this contract. Work will be performed in Saco, Maine (46.4%); Baltimore, Maryland (29.2%); and Cincinnati, Ohio (24.4%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,147,733 (28.3%) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.

The National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $10,108,784 modification (P00006) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-B074) with two one-year option periods for inner-spring mattresses. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are North Carolina and Virginia, with a Sept. 23, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kihomac Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $9,417,086 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the design and production of the AN/ASK-7 Data Transfer system. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and Utah, with a Sept. 21, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Georgia (SPRWA1-21-D-0015).

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $15,971,760 firm-fixed-price contract to overhaul the dredge MacFarland. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,971,760 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0064).

Omitron Inc., Beltsville, Maryland, has been awarded a $11,860,250 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for continued Space Sensor Calibration Software development. This contract provides for the means to overcome the unique challenge in the arena of object cataloging, catalog maintenance, and space event management by providing for automation of legacy Space Domain Awareness workflows, tasks, calibration and validation. The work will be performed in Beltsville, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This award is the result of a Small Business Innovative Research Program Phase III effort with the Phase II contractor. Fiscal 2021 through 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $700,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-21-C-0009).

