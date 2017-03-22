Hill to Speak at Women’s History Event

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Patuxent Partnership, Leadership Southern Maryland, and Women in Defense welcome Stephanie Hill, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems Cyber, Ships, and Advanced Technologies. Her topic will be “Breaking Through the Glass Ceiling.” She will speak about her experiences as a woman working in the defense industry, typically a male-dominated business.

Ms. Hill will speak from 8:30 am to 10 am Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

There is no cost for this program. Advance registration is requested to manage seating. To register for the women’s history event, click here.

Recently named one of Maryland’s Most Influential People, Ms. Hill will speak on innovation, national security, and how she has helped grow Lockheed Martin’s cyber security business.

“I have spent my career in executive roles at Lockheed Martin facilities in the state, leading teams throughout Maryland who contribute so significantly to our nation’s security – through development of vertical launching systems, and ensuring our nation’s networks are safe from cyber threats,” said Hill, who joined Lockheed Martin in 1987 as a software engineer. –– From The Daily Record 2017 Influential Marylanders

Upcoming TPP STEM Event

The Patuxent Partnership is pleased to announce that, for the fifth year, it will sponsor the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics – Inspiring the Next Generation (STEM-ING) event. STEM-ING is designed to give middle school girls in the Southern Maryland tri-county region exposure to STEM fields and associated careers. Throughout the day, 150 young women will hear from role models in STEM fields from industry and academia, and will have an opportunity to select from 15 fun, interactive, and challenging STEM-related workshops. STEM-ING has successfully inspired more than 450 young women to the exciting world of STEM.

This ongoing partnership continues to inspire more young women to pursue STEM education and our future STEM workforce.

STEM-ING 2017 will be Saturday, April 29, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland campus in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. Student registration is now open. Email stemingsomd@gmail.com for information or click here to register. Fee is $10. A T-shirt, lunch, and goodie bag will be provided for each participant.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit their Leader Page.