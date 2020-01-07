Higher Security Alerts at US Bases, Installations

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Those heading to work Monday at base gates might have experienced longer-than-normal wait times as installations shore up security, Military Times reports, following strikes and heated rhetoric between the US and Iran. Ramped-up security had affected employees and patients at Walter Reed Military Medical Center and Naval Support Activity Bethesda, reports WTOP News. Heightened security measures are also in place at Arlington National Cemetery, reports NBC4. According to the Fort Meade Facebook page, all installations in the Military District of Washington are currently under increased Force Protection measures, with 100% ID checks for all adult occupants in vehicles trying to enter an installation.

Following news of the airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week, World War III began trending on social media and crashed the Selective Service website, reports Military Times. “Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later today as we are working to resolve this issue,” the Selective Service tweeted. If the draft were necessary, it would require both Congress and presidential approval, reports Dayton Daily News.

Even if the US were to get into a war with Iran, it’s both politically and practically improbable for the draft to be revived, reports Business Insider.

NATO has suspended a training mission for soldiers in the Iraqi army in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Soleimani, reports The Associated Press.

Fox News reports that the Iranian general who took over for Soleimani said Monday that “certainly actions will be taken to revenge” Soleimani’s death.

A US service member and two DoD contractors died Sunday following an attack from al-Shabab militants in Kenya, reports The Associated Press. Two other Defense Department members were injured in the attack.

The US Navy said that its 2nd Fleet has reached full operational capability, reports UPI. The announcement comes seven months after the service said the fleet had reached initial operational capability and a little more than a year after it was reestablished.

The Pakistan Navy recently celebrated the addition of maritime patrol aircraft and unmanned aerial systems to the air arm of its navy, reports The International News.

Unmanned Propulsion Development LLC flew a 2kW hybrid power system aboard a 42-pound, development Part 107 quadcopter for 2 hours, 32 minutes, The BayNet reports, hovering out of ground effect, carrying a four-pound payload at Cove Farm in St. Leonard. This exceeded the current Guiness World Record by 26 minutes for a drone flight.

The United Kingdom is pursuing plans for new satellite launch capabilities while increasing collaboration with the US, reports National Defense.

Health issues are the main concern facing veterans in the first year after leaving the military — more than jobs or personal relationships, reports Military Times. A survey of nearly 10,000 veterans was conducted by the VA National Center.

The Maryland General Assembly will convene in Annapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Maryland Matters reports the first bills to be introduced aim to complete billions of dollars of school construction projects throughout the state. Capital News Service reports that a plastic bag ban, green agriculture, and zero waste will be among issues discussed in the new legislative session.

Some new laws took effect Jan. 1 in Maryland, including a minimum wage increase to $11 an hour. Other changes impact everything from car rentals to beer franchisers to organ donors, reports Patch.com.

Contracts:

Adams Communication & Engineering Technology Inc., Reston, Virginia (W15P7T-20-D-0001); Advanced Technology Systems Co., McLean, Virginia (W15P7T-20–D0003); The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (W15P7T-20-D-0004); CopaSat LLC, Tampa, Florida (W15P7T-20-D-0005); GATR Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-20-D-0006); DataPath Inc., Duluth, Georgia (W15P7T-20-D-0007); Envistacom LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (W15P7T-20-D-0008); Fairwinds Technologies LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (W15P7T-20-D-0009); General Dynamics One Source LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (W15P7T-20-D-0010); Globecomm Systems Inc., Hauppauge, New York (W15P7T-20-D-0011); Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, California (W15P7T-20-D-0012); NewSat North America LLC, Indian Harbour Beach, Florida (W15P7T-20-D-0013); Nexagen Network Inc., Morganville, New Jersey (W15P7T-20-D-0014); PAE National Security Solutions LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (W15P7T-20-D-0015); Quantum Research International Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (W15P7T-20-D-0016); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (W15P7T-20-D-0017); STS International Inc., Berkeley Springs, West Virginia (W15P7T-20-D-0018); Telecommunication Systems Inc., Annapolis, Maryland (W15P7T-20-D-0019); TMC Design Corp., Las Cruces, New Mexico (W15P7T-20-D-0020); Trace Systems Inc., Vienna, Virginia (W15P7T-20-D-0021); Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, Maryland (W15P7T-20-D-0022); and Ultisat Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland (W15P7T-20-D-0023), will compete for each order of the $5,100,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems (GTACS II) and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 24 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 5, 2030. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Indtai Inc., Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $7,640,269 modification (P00016) to contract W9124J-17-C-0018 to deliver adult education programs and services. Work will be performed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,640,269 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Ace Electronics Defense Systems LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is awarded a $64,405,123 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price delivery orders for the production and delivery of manufacturing kits, spare parts and first article testing for the hardware component refresh of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System (AN/SWG-5(V)6). The AN/SWG-5(V)6 upgrade offers new offensive capabilities to upgraded ships in support of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk, addresses obsolescence risks and improves the operability and maintainability of the system hardware. This single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a five-year ordering period, which, if all line item quantities are ordered, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $64,405,123, with an ordering period to January 2025. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by January 2025. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $259,118 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N63394-20-D-0002).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

