Health Insurance Enrollment Ends Dec. 15

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 · Leave a Comment

As families across Maryland’s 5th District prepare for the holiday shopping season, they should also prepare to shop for health care plans, reminds Congressman Steny H. Hoyer.

Maryland’s Open Enrollment season has begun and continues through December 15 for coverage starting January 1, 2022. Marylanders have the opportunity to update existing coverage or get freshly enrolled into any of the affordable marketplace plans available through the Affordable Care Act.

To start, go to MarylandHealthConnection.Gov and log in or create an account and start shopping.

“This year, consumers can find health plans for as little as $1 a month, so I encourage you to browse for new plans even if you have existing coverage,” Rep. Hoyer said. “In addition, House Democrats’ work to strengthen the Affordable Care Act in the American Rescue Plan while making care more accessible and affordable care is on full display this year. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, households that have incomes of over 400 percent of the poverty level are now eligible for subsidies and Marylanders currently receiving subsidies will have even greater financial assistance available them.”

To learn about how to receive financial assistance, click here.

During the open enrollment period, individuals and families who do not have employee-sponsored insurance, and who do not participate in Medicaid or Medicare programs, can compare plans and choose the plan that fits their needs.

Consumer support is readily available and done mostly online or by phone. The Maryland Health Connection call center can be reached at 1-855-642-8572 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. To chat with an agent online or to learn more, click here.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.