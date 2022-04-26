Health Dept. Honors Pandemic Response Efforts

Posted by Three Oaks Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park was among the community partners recognized for their contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic response over the past two years in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s COVID-19 Partner Forum was held April 7 during National Public Health Week.

“Responding to this pandemic has truly been a team effort involving many partners throughout our community and outside the county. Our health department team is extremely grateful to these partners for their contributions and service. Their support allowed us to mobilize testing and vaccine access for our community members, get information and resources out to our residents, and blunt the negative impact of this pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Our COVID-19 response demonstrates how teamwork across sectors is necessary to support the health of an entire community.”

Partners recognized with Public Health Awards include:

Public Health Hero Award

Jimmy Hayden, Vice President, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Gerald Gardiner, Emergency Manager, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services

Humanitarian Award

St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services

Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County

Three Oaks Center

Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Care

Resilience Award

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Innovation Award

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission

WellCheck

Partnership Award

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services

Outstanding Service Award

St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation

St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services

St. Mary’s County Library

Braveheart Award

Minority Outreach Coalition

NAACP Branch #7025

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Special Honoree in Retirement

Rebecca Bridgett, former St. Mary’s County administrator

The health department thanks all of the many organizations and individuals who have served during the pandemic to support the safety and well-being of the community members, and to expand access to a variety of pandemic-related services and information.

To view photos from the event, click here.

About Three Oaks Center

Three Oaks Center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.

The center works to offer housing, training, and more services in partnership with other agencies in the community.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center and its programs, visit its Leader member page.