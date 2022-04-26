Health Dept. Honors Pandemic Response Efforts
Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park was among the community partners recognized for their contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic response over the past two years in St. Mary’s County.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s COVID-19 Partner Forum was held April 7 during National Public Health Week.
“Responding to this pandemic has truly been a team effort involving many partners throughout our community and outside the county. Our health department team is extremely grateful to these partners for their contributions and service. Their support allowed us to mobilize testing and vaccine access for our community members, get information and resources out to our residents, and blunt the negative impact of this pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Our COVID-19 response demonstrates how teamwork across sectors is necessary to support the health of an entire community.”
Partners recognized with Public Health Awards include:
Public Health Hero Award
Jimmy Hayden, Vice President, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
Gerald Gardiner, Emergency Manager, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services
Humanitarian Award
St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services
Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County
Three Oaks Center
Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Care
Resilience Award
Charlotte Hall Veterans Home
St. Mary’s County Public Schools
Innovation Award
St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission
WellCheck
Partnership Award
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services
Outstanding Service Award
St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation
St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services
St. Mary’s County Library
Braveheart Award
Minority Outreach Coalition
NAACP Branch #7025
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
Special Honoree in Retirement
Rebecca Bridgett, former St. Mary’s County administrator
The health department thanks all of the many organizations and individuals who have served during the pandemic to support the safety and well-being of the community members, and to expand access to a variety of pandemic-related services and information.
To view photos from the event, click here.
About Three Oaks Center
Three Oaks Center offers programs that provide the homeless in St. Mary’s County with housing, stabilization, assessment, and referral to appropriate resources so that they may return to living productive, self-sufficient lives in the community.
The center works to offer housing, training, and more services in partnership with other agencies in the community.
To learn more about Three Oaks Center and its programs, visit its Leader member page.