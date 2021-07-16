Health Care in SoMD Topic of LSM Program

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Friday, July 16, 2021

LSM Executive Program Class of 2021 member Ann Hawkins participates in a dementia exercise during the health care session June 3.

Leadership Southern Maryland’s Class of 2021 participated in an educational session on health care in the region.

The June 3 class was the eighth of nine sessions for the 2020-21 LSM Executive Program.

Sponsored by the Chesapeake-Potomac Healthcare Alliance, the one-day event began with a panel discussion on health care issues and challenges in Southern Maryland, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. The panel included representatives from CalvertHealth System, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Following the panel, the class participated in a mental health first aid exercise then met with the health officers from the tri-county area to learn more about public health challenges and programs in the region.

Sagepoint Senior Living Services was also on-hand to elaborate on the memory care services they offer to seniors. Sagepoint provided the class with the opportunity to participate in a dementia exercise that demonstrated the challenges faced by those coping with memory loss and sensory issues.

The afternoon portion of the day spotlighted the coronavirus response in Southern Maryland and how leaders across multiple industries including public safety, health care, and education have worked together to navigate obstacles presented by the pandemic. The session also included presentations on chronic disease prevention and the Charles County Mobile Integrated Health initiative as well as an overview of services offered through Maryland Coalition of Families by family peer support specialist Amy Young.

Leadership Southern Maryland is a nine-month, tuition-based program that educates and inspires a diverse group of current and emerging leaders creating opportunities for collaborations and partnerships impacting the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties ensuring a cross-section of the region including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, and gender.

For more information, call Denise Foster, executive director of Leadership Southern Maryland at 301-862-7663, email denise@leadershipsomd.org, or go to the LSM website.

