Hammett Leaves SMECO Board After 30 Years

Samuel “Jack” Hammett has resigned his seat on the SMECO Board of Directors.

Mr. Hammett represented Calvert and Anne Arundel counties and served on the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s board since 1990.

His resignation was effective March 31, 2020.

“Jack Hammett has been a pillar of the community in Calvert County for decades, and his presence on SMECO’s board has been invaluable. We could always count on Mr. Hammett to be honest and fair-minded and to have our co-op members’ best interest at heart,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO. “We will miss his foresight and his wise counsel.”

Mr. Hammett is the owner of Hammett’s Building Services. He is the secretary of the Calvert County Plumbing Commission. He is past chairman of the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Commission and past member of the Maryland State Fire Commission. Mr. Hammett is a founding member, former board member, and treasurer of Calverton School.

In addition, he is a member and past president of the Calvert County Lions Club, as well as a life member of the Calvert County Historical Society.

Mr. Hammett served as vice chairman of the SMECO board from 2008 to 2013. He served on the Personnel and Benefits Committee and the Board Risk Oversight Committee. He received both the Credentialed Cooperative Director designation and the Board Leadership Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

The board has appointed 10 members to its 2020 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet May 13, 2020, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will select a slate of candidates for the five SMECO board positions to be elected this year.

Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, one position in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County. Read more here.

