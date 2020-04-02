SMECO Board Accepting Nominations

The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has appointed 10 members to its 2020 Nominating Committee scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at SMECO’s headquarters in Hughesville or via teleconference. The committee will select a slate of candidates for the five SMECO board positions to be elected this year.

Elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, one position in Charles County, one position in Prince George’s County, and two positions in St. Mary’s County.

The 2020 Nominating Committee members are:

Calvert County: Kimberly Freeland, Prince Frederick; and Terence N. Gibson, Prince Frederick

SMECO members interested in being nominated should complete a Board of Directors Candidate Application.

Candidate applications may be accessed online at smeco.coop/annualmeeting. To obtain a printed application, contact Terrie Barringer at 240-528-9747 or Terrie.Barringer@smeco.coop. Completed candidate applications should be submitted by 4 pm Friday, May 8, 2020. Applications may be submitted online, mailed to P.O. Box 1937, Hughesville, MD 20637, or delivered to Terrie Barringer at 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.

In addition to nominations made by the committee, any 15 or more SMECO members acting together may make other nominations by petition by 4 pm Friday, May 29, 2020. Members running by petition should also complete and submit a Board of Directors Candidate Application.

SMECO’s annual meeting will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020; however, the election will be conducted by mail and online. Co-op members will receive ballots in the mail. Members may vote online or return their completed ballots by mail prior to the annual meeting. The meeting, which will be strictly a business meeting, will be held at Middleton Hall in Waldorf. Election results will be announced at the meeting, but no voting will occur on-site.

Selection of the Nominating Committee members is in compliance with SMECO’s bylaws.

For more information regarding the committee, nominations, and qualifications of directors, refer to Article IV, Sections 4.02 and 4.03, of SMECO’s bylaws. Bylaws may be obtained from a SMECO office or online.

