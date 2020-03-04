Hackers Reach DoD Contractors’ Data

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

A hacker group says it has major defense companies’ data, reports Fifth Domain. Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Boeing, and SpaceX are among dozens of companies named as victims of compromised data. Visser Precision, a Colorado-based aerospace, automotive, and industrial parts manufacturer, was hacked by DoppelPaymer, a ransomware group, according to Emsisoft.

US loses an MQ-1 drone over Niger due to mechanical failure. “We do not believe the RPA was lost as a result of any hostile action,” US Africa Command told Military Times.

The World Health Organization says public health officials are operating in “uncharted territory” combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and territories by the start of this week, CNN reports.

Closures at US bases in Italy continue as coronavirus spreads, reports Stars and Stripes. US bases in northern Italy entered a second week of school, day care, and gym closures as the country’s cases of the new coronavirus doubled over the weekend. Around 90% of all infections are in the northern regions of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, and Veneto. US Army Garrison Italy and more than 7,000 US troops are based in the Veneto region. No solider or civilian associated with any Europe-based US military unit have been diagnosed with the virus.

To retaliate against Beijing’s “long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists” the US will limit the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at US offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets, reports Reuters, reducing the current cap of 160 to 100 permitted US-based employees at four Chinese news agencies. China last month revoked the visas of three Wall Street Journal reporters in Beijing after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the “Real Sick Man of Asia.” Another reporter with the paper had to leave last year after China declined to renew his visa.

Australian Associated Press is shutting down after 85 years, reports APNews. More than 170 journalists will cease operations by June 26; Pagemasters editorial production service will close the end of August. “The unprecedented impact of the digital platforms that take other people’s content and distribute it for free has led to too many companies choosing to no longer use AAP’s professional service,” AAP said in a statement.

Acting Pentagon comptroller for the past year, Elaine McCusker’s 2019 Ukraine concerns this week killed her nomination as DoD comptroller, reports Defense News, withdrawn by the White House based upon reports McCusker had raised concerns about suspending defense funding to Ukraine in 2019, the seed of the impeachment case against the president. A nomination process would require her to testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Lou Ella Moore, a 64-year old Virginia Beach woman was charged with aiming strobe lights at aircraft to interfere with night training operations at Naval Air Station Oceana, reports Navy Times. Ms. Moore was arrested Friday in the 4400 block of Blackwater Road, Master Police Officer Linda J. Kuehn, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police, said.

Prospective astronauts for NASA’s next class to the moon and Mars now need an online skills assessment, reports Federal Times. In accord with this partnership with the Office of Personnel Management, NASA opened applications for the upcoming astronaut class March 1. New applicants will take the online assessment at the beginning of the application process to more expeditiously narrow down to the most qualified candidates.

DefSec Mark Esper OKs the start of the drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan, reports Military Times, following the signing of a deal with the Taliban. The US agreed to reduce its Afghanistan forces to 8,600 within 135 days of the signing and complete a total withdrawal of US forces in 14 months if the Taliban meet commitments of peace deal. There are roughly 13,000 American troops in Afghanistan. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urges the White House to leave a small presence of US special op forces and potentially CIA paramilitary officers on the ground, reports Politico.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, head of Pacific Air Forces, is tapped to become USAF chief of staff, reports Air Force Times. He would be the first black officer to step into the chief’s role in any of the military branches. Brown, a highly decorated and experienced F-16 combat pilot, currently serves as commander of Pacific Air Forces.

The Navy’s Atlantic convoy drills in Europe have resumed, for the first time since the Cold War, reports USNI. The Navy is exercising a contested cross-Atlantic convoy operation, using a carrier strike group to pave the way for sealift ships with a cruiser escort to bring the Army ground equipment for the Defender-Europe 20 exercise. The operation allows US 2nd Fleet, Naval Forces Europe, and the Military Sealift Command to deliver gear across the Atlantic, replicating the massive sealift efforts that supported the European theater in World War II, and would have to happen again for the US to support a major conflict in Europe.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 2, 2020.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $262,281,057 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options to include 15 engineering, manufacturing and development (EMD); and 90 production radars, as well as associated support equipment and spares. Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $553,448,803. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $34,182,567; fiscal 2018 procurement funds in the amount of $88,201,189; and fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $197,955,911 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter Bomber Directorate, F-16 Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

CAE USA-Mission Solutions Inc., Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $10,586,540 firm-fixed-price modification (P00033) to contract FA4890-17-C-0006 for the F-15E, F-16 and F-22A contract aircrew training and courseware development contract. The contract modification is for exercising Option Year Three. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $50,064,347. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated in the amount of $10,586,540 by April 1, 2020. The performance locations are as follows: Langley Air Force Base (AFB), Virginia; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Hill AFB, Utah; and Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021, for this option period. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-20-D-0005); Gryphon Technologies LC, Washington, District of Columbia (N64498-20-D-0006); McKean Defense Group LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N64498-20-D-0007); and HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-20-D-0008), are awarded $49,497,614 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts for services related to technical, process and programmatic support for integrated logistics and technical documentation. Work locations will vary according to individual task orders; 25% of the work will be executed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and 75% of work will be accomplished at contractor site locations to include Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; Marionette, Wisconsin; Kings Bay, Georgia; Port Hueneme, California; Corona, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; Bremerton, Washington; Mayport, Florida; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Yokosuka, Japan, Manama, Bahrain; Washington, District of Columbia, and other areas as directed. Work is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $100,000 ($25,000 per task order) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts are the result of a full and open competitive procurement via the Federal Business Opportunities website. Seven offers were received and in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(a). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $10,498,157 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-4299) under a multiple award construction contract for a mini-mart and gas station at Naval Base San Diego. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and consists of fuel dispensers and overhead canopies. The mini-mart will include a covered retail area, a walk-in beverage cooler, and reach-in coolers and freezers. Additionally, the building will include a receiving area, patron restrooms, employee lounge, office and support spaces. Work is expected to be complete by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 non-appropriated funds (Navy) and contract funds are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-15-D-1632). (Awarded Feb. 28, 2020)

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

