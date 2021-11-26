‘Gratitude’ Defines This Holiday Season

It would not be wrong to guess from the name Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, that Southern Maryland’s premier, full-service accounting and financial consulting firm, is a family business. The truth extends much further. As team members attest, and the tenure of the firm’s principals demonstrates, the firm is a closely knit organization. Clients say it operates in the best manner of a family business attentive to clients’ individual needs, but that it provides the services of a full-scale, regional financial powerhouse.

More than two decades in business, AA&A has treated its staff and in turn its clients with the care of a solicitous family member. This practice has made the exceptional value of these commitments especially clear during the past two years.

“We are thinking of you, our clients, and how grateful we are for you this holiday season,” says managing partner Catherine Askey.

The entire firm wishes to express “Gratitude” this Holiday Season in particular, to recognize the exceptional commitment of staff, clients, partners, and the community in such challenging times.

These past two years have been difficult for everyone. People have feared for their lives unlike any time in recent history. Many have made major life changes as a result. So many things about these pandemic times have been out of our control and we have had to manage all the challenges that have come our way.

During these times, we have found those who are willing to help in any way they can. We are eternally grateful for their service.

Our team has renewed our commitment to each other regarding the level of service we want to offer everyone we have the privilege to serve. You can expect that from us in the coming months and years as we again try to exceed your expectations of us.

Catherine Askey grew up in a family business and in 1992 became principal owner in a public accounting firm with Robert Askey and two others. In November 1996, Robert and Catherine became the founding partners and team members of Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC.

Today, 20 professionals work out of AA&A offices in La Plata and Leonardtown and two others employees work remotely from Texas and Virginia. Other important team members are:

Christa L. Hood, CPA – Audit Principal

Monica A. Kempson, CPA – Director of Tax Services

Diane E. Cook – Controller/Write Up Manager

Jenna Frosio, CPA – Manager

Judy Murphy – Marketing Director

Patty Welch – Payroll Specialist

Natalie Weese – Office Manager – La Plata

Erin Parlett – Audit and Tax Team Member

Jenny Sheffler – Office Manager – Leonardtown

June Entzi – Audit and Tax Team Member

Jodie Parlett – Audit and Tax Team Member

Spencer Drake – Audit and Tax Team Member

Lynette (Kathryn) Dunbar, CPA – Senior Tax Associate

Bobbi Schmitz – Accounting and Payroll Specialist

Alyssa Jett – Audit and Tax Team Member

Thy (Ruby) Ngo – Audit and Tax Team Member

Denise Klapak – Senior Tax Associate

Katie Bateman – Accounting Specialist

It is a challenge and a joy to be a meaningful part of our community. Thank you. From all of us: We are grateful to you and yours this holiday season!

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, have two full-service offices at 23507 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671; and 105 Centennial Street, Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader Member Page, Facebook, or LinkedIn.