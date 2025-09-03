Golf Tourney to Benefit R&P Youth Scholarship Program

The Tee-It-Up for Kids golf tournament will be held October 3 at Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville.

The golf event will support the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks youth scholarship program, which provides opportunities for children in the county to participate in summer camps, sports, and other recreation programs at a discounted rate.

Throughout the tournament’s multi-decade history, it has raised more than $195,000 for the scholarship program.

The tournament registration fee is $375 per team of four. Team registration includes 18 holes of golf, door prize entry, continental breakfast, food, and limited-quantity on-course beverages provided for golfers throughout the day. Individuals will be placed on teams with spots or teams will be formed for individuals registered. The tournament will fill with a maximum of 30 teams being accepted.

Registration is available here.

Local businesses are invited to provide additional community support through door prize sponsorships and donations, which can include gift certificates, item donations, and more. In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business and welcome new customers. Learn more about sponsorships here.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.