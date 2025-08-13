Get an Inside Look at County Government

Registration is now open for the 2025 session of St. Mary’s County Citizens Academy.

Citizens Academy provides participants with the opportunity to learn more about county government programs and services. 2025 Citizens Academy classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from September 16 – November 18 at various locations.

There will be no class held Tuesday, November 11, and Tuesday, November 4, offers optional attendance (in-person or virtual) to the commissioners’ quarterly public forum. Participants are required to attend a minimum of seven of the eight class sessions. The program will culminate with a recognition ceremony December 2.

“At St. Mary’s County government, we strive for transparency and community engagement in everything we do,” said David Weiskopf, county administrator. “This program gives our residents a chance to learn more about our county government programs and services, and how to get involved. The academy class fills every year, so don’t hesitate to register!”

Citizens Academy is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 and older, and is limited to 25 participants. This program is free, but advance registration is required to participate; the deadline to register is 5pm Friday, August 29.

To register, or for more information, including the full list of 2025 session topics, dates, and locations, click here.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.