Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, April 14, 2025

Exhibitor Render’s booth is ready for student visitors at the 2025 SPARK! Student Career Awareness Fair. (The Patuxent Partnership photos)

More than 700 students from 17 schools in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties participated in the third annual SPARK! Student Career Awareness Fair on March 13. The career fair is part of The Patuxent Partnership‘s SoMD 2030 workforce development initiative, funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division.

The career fair was held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building in California, MD.

“Another fantastic SPARK! career fair in the books,” said Lee Greely of the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development. “Congratulations to Chris Abell and the entire The Patuxent Partnership team for wonderful execution. It was great to see such robust industry participation.”

Mr. Abell is TPP’s workforce development director and organizer of the 2025 fair.

There were 40 exhibitors, including seven NAWCAD divisions. The US Naval Test Pilot School; Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head; NAVAIR Business & Finance Operations Department; St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices; USMSM Clark Engineering Matrix Lab; St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital; LEAP; College of Southern Maryland; St Mary’s College of Maryland, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative; and many other organizations participated (see list below).

There were interactive, hands-on booths and activities operated by knowledgeable personnel. Students received first-hand insights into various local career opportunities ranging from STEM to finance, health care, skilled trades, and any number of career choices with industry partners.

As buses arrived in relays throughout the day, with students from the tri-county public schools, Kings Christian Academy, and St. Mary’s Ryken High School, 24 volunteers organized and ushered them throughout the exhibits and labs at a pace that allowed for activities, lots of questions, and a break for lunch.

“We are igniting the spark for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technicians,” said a representative of NSWC Indian Head Division. “More than 700 Southern Maryland high school students learned how STEM influences the command’s robots, ejection seat technology, and other products that ensure the fleet to win the fight. This collaboration with The Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD aims to develop local STEM pipelines and expose students to career opportunities in their communities.”

A representative from Resource Management Concepts Inc. said, “We’re thrilled to connect with the next generation of IT professionals, share insights, and support the future of the industry!”

“Our Precise team was thrilled to participate in The Patuxent Partnership’s third annual SPARK! career fair. Our recruiters and engineers had the opportunity to talk to the Southern Maryland STEM professionals of tomorrow to discuss the careers and opportunities available to them in the field. Students all had the chance to engage to explore the different capabilities our organization offers. They had a great time learning how to turn on a lightbulb, move objects through hoops, and fix a bike — all with a touch. We are excited to see how these trailblazing students will transform our local STEM community and beyond,” said a Precise Systems representative.

Students surveyed reported being more confident in making career decisions after attending the SPARK! fair.

The feedback from exhibitors also was very positive.

“I liked how the whole building was used for the event, giving students a bigger glimpse of the SMART facility. I also loved live demos from UMD and St. Mary’s College,” said Carly Rutherford of the Technical Workforce Development Office at NAWCAD Webster Outlying Field.

The College of Southern Maryland was honored to again support the wonderful work of The Patuxent Partnership at the Spark! fair, said CSM President, Dr. Yolanda Wilson.

“Community colleges play a vital role in building a strong regional workforce, and it is a journey that we proudly embark on collectively with all of our partners in the Southern Maryland region,” she said. Dr. Wilson, along with two of her sons, volunteered as greeters and guides for the participating high school students.

CSM Southern Maryland Engineering Partnership program coordinator Christine Owens met with attendees at the CSM booth to showcase the diversity of pathways for students interested in STEM, health and nursing, and trades to pursue certificates, credentials, or an associate degree.

“Spending the day with high school students from our community at the SPARK! event was inspiring and filled me with confidence about the future of our nation,” said Scott White, TPP board president and president/CEO HTii. “Seeing the maturity of our future leaders, listening to their thoughtful questions, and gaining insight into their thoughts and curiosities was instructive and inspirational for me. The energy at the event was palpable, and I applaud TPP and the school systems who participated in the event for creating an environment where the students could actively engage with an incredibly diverse spectrum of potential future employers.”

“The SPARK! Career Awareness Fair plays a crucial role in connecting students, educators, and employers to career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and other high-demand fields. As industries in Southern Maryland continue to evolve, the need for a well-prepared workforce is greater than ever. The SPARK fair serves as a bridge between education and industry, helping to cultivate the next generation of professionals,” said Mr. Abell, event organizer.

