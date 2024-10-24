Folk Music on Tap @ Next Poplar Hill Concert

Concertgoers and students find an array of musical styles at Music from Poplar Hill concerts and educational programs, including music of cultures from around the world. In November, James Martin arrives with his Tyre Isle Band.

These musicians live and breathe the folk music of the British Isles, delving deeply into the original melodies and rhythms and adding to the living repertoire with music they have composed in that beloved tradition.

The Music from Poplar Hill series is held at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee. MD. The performance by James Martin will be held from 7:30 to 9:30pm November 8, 2024.

The church is 19167 Poplar Hill Lane.

Click here for ticket information.

Created from the belief that music nourishes the spirit, enriches life, and promotes a sense of community, Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series embodies the spirit of Jo Ricks, a beloved member of the Southern Maryland community who had a gift for bringing people together through music.

The concert is sponsored in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Save the date: February 28, 2025. American mezzo soprano Kathryn Krasovec will bring a program of classical operatic repertoire as well as more recent works by living composers to the series.