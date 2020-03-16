First COVID-19 Case Reported in So. Md.

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

As of Sunday evening, there were 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health. One of those cases was reported in Charles County. The dependent of a military retiree living in Waldorf tested positive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after returning from a trip to South Korea and the Philippines, Air Force Times reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an emergency order to expand access to child care for critical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports NBC4 News. This directive is intended to ensure that the children of emergency services personnel will have adequate care as their parents continue to work “on the front lines” of the coronavirus threat.

Check the Lex Leader’s list of local announcements and cancellations here.

The Navy announced the suspension of official, personal, and PCS travel inside the continental US and to designated locations worldwide where the disease is entrenched in local populations; plus “flexible work schedules and the use of telework,” reports Navy Times.

Ten US service members have tested positive for the coronavirus, reports The Washington Post. The Defense Department said that one DoD civilian and two contractors also have tested positive. More than 300 paratroopers began a 14-day quarantine upon their return to Fort Bragg, NC, from Afghanistan, officials told Army Times. A Marine is being held in isolation at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton after traveling to Washington State with another Marine who is presumed positive for coronavirus, reports the Orange County Register. While the Virginia Department of Health is releasing little information about the Spotsylvania County man diagnosed last week with the coronavirus, reports Fredericksburg.com, a public health official said residents can consider no news as good news.

The Pentagon said the US launched retaliatory strikes targeting an Iranian-backed Shia militia group believed responsible for the rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad last week, reports The Associate Press.

The commander of US Central Command confirmed that American special operators would serve as the main security force to combat terrorists and militants across Afghanistan as U.S. troops begin to draw down, reports Military Times.

The US Navy’s global supply chain for parts and other supplies is vastly complicated, and as things stands now, parts of the system have too much inventory, and others have too little, reports Federal News Network. To help solve the problem, the service is turning to a concept that’s already taken hold in large commercial supply chains called an integrated supply chain control tower. In the Navy’s case, it means synthesizing vast amounts of data from government organizations and suppliers and applying machine learning algorithms to build better forecasts of what’s needed, where, and when.

The Missile Defense Agency officials were on the hot seat last week before the House Armed Services Committee, reports Breaking Defense. DoD and military leaders took a bipartisan beating from the House members about not only the budgets for missile defense and “missile defeat” efforts, but also the policy direction of the MDA.

The US military on Thursday repatriated what may be the remains of service personnel who were lost in action in Myanmar during World War II, reports Military Times.

US military researchers are asking industry to develop artificial intelligence algorithms for future experimental high-performance unmanned combat aircraft, with an eye to creating future teams of manned and unmanned jet fighters, reports Military & Aerospace Electronics.

NASA has completed the testing process meant to simulate performance in in-space conditions for its Orion crew spacecraft, developed by Lockheed Martin and designed to carry crew on the agency’s Artemis missions, reports Tech Crunch. Orion reportedly “aced” the tests according to NASA, which include thermal vacuum and electromagnetic interference performance checks.

Maj. Clayton Wade Piersall, training lead for the Marine Corps’ CH-53K program, earned the Admiral Merlin O’Neill Officer of the Year during a ceremony at NAS Patuxent River, reports The Tester.

The Flight Deck Lounge at NAS Pax River has been reopened, reports dcmilitary.com. The lounge is in Building 406, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites. It is open to enlisted, officers, retirees, or civilians with access to Pax River.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded an $86,225,713 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-19-C-1020). This modification exercises options to provide sustainment, engineering, logistics and test support for MQ-4C Triton aircraft mission control and operator training systems. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (45%); Jacksonville, Florida (25%); Andersen Air Force Base, Guam (20%); and Point Mugu, California (10%), and is expected to be complete by March 2021. In addition, this effort includes procurement of field service representative’s technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C unmanned surveillance aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions supporting early operational capability. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,500,000; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,813,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000 will be obligated at time of award, $5,813,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,775,605,000 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-2130 for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Schenectady, New York (52%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (31%); Idaho Falls, Idaho (11%); and Charleston, South Carolina (6%). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $290,784,372, will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $207,961,972 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded an $11,467,560 firm-fixed-price and fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6311) for Airborne Laser Mine Detection System/Airborne Mine Neutralization System kits, Common Support Container Kits, and 20ft Reduced Weight Basic Outfitting Assembly to support the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Modules Program. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (67%); and Bethpage, New York (33%), and is expected to be complete by November 2022. Fiscal 2020, 2019 and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,467,560 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,363,591 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded an $8,161,962 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1038). This modification exercises options to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support to the US Central Command, the US Naval Forces Central Command, and the Commander Task Force 57 in forward deployed locations to support on-going overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,161,962 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, is issued a contract modification (HDTRA1-16-C-0012-P00036) to exercise Option Period Four line items with a ceiling value of $37,892,180, with an effective date of May 27, 2020. This does not include the value of the unexercised options. This contract is for advisory and assistance services in support of the Program Integration Division of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program. Performance of this contract will take place at Lorton, Virginia; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and at various locations throughout the world. The anticipated completion date of this option period is May 26, 2021. The contract was a competitive acquisition; the government received one offer. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (HC1013-20-F-0073) to support the Air Force Air Defense Communication Services (ADCS). The face value of this action is $7,171,537, funded by fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative value of the order is $14,486,526. This task order was awarded under the competitively awarded, single-award blanket purchase agreement (HC1013-15-A-0004) against General Services Administration’s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract for ADCS. The place of performance is throughout the continental US, as well as Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. The period of performance for this action is April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. There are two six-month option periods from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Engility Corp., Andover, Massachusetts, is awarded an $8,782,647 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, firm-fixed-price delivery order (N68936-19-F-0307) against a General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for integrated services multiple award contract. Work will be performed in Point Mugu, California (90%); Patuxent River, Maryland (1.79%); Whidbey Island, Washington (1.79%); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1.79%); Huntsville, Alabama (1.79%); China Lake, California (1.07%); Dayton, Ohio (1.07%); El Segundo, California (0.70%); and is expected to be completed in March 2021. This modification exercises an option for engineering, technical and programmatic support services for the development of electronic attack and electronic warfare products within the Airborne Electronic Attack Integrated Program. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,000; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $156,000 will be obligated at the time of award, $156,000 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, New York, is awarded a $49,143,009 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6311) for engineering services to support the Littoral Combat Ship Mission Modules Program. Work will be performed Bethpage, New York (32%); Mayport, Florida (18%); San Diego, California (18%); Port Hueneme, California (18%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (8%); Panama City, Florida (1%); Washington, District of Columbia (1%); and various other locations less than one percent (4%). Engineering services will be provided to support the existing efforts of the Littoral Combat Ships Mission Modules Program. Incidental other direct cost items are also provided in support of said engineering services. Work is expected to be complete by March 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2018 and 2020 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $21,857,006 will be obligated at time of award. Funding in the amount of $18,825,998 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a $11,244,675 cost-plus incentive-fee, contract modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N00030-19-C-0015) for technical engineering services, design and development engineering, component and full scale test and evaluation engineering, and tactical underwater launcher hardware production to support the development and production of the Common Missile Compartment. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (55%); Ridgecrest, California (20%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10%); Bangor, Washington (5%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5%); Barrow-In-Furness, England (2%); New London, Connecticut (1%); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1%); and Arlington, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion Navy funding in the amount of $9,097,994 will be obligated on this award. Fiscal 2020 United Kingdom Common funding in the amount of $2,146,681 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Sierra Four Industries, Fort Collins, Colorado (W15QKN-20-D-0013); Culmen International, Alexandria, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0014); Multinational Defense Services, McLean, Virginia (W15QKN-20-D-0015); Ultra Defense Corp., Tampa, Florida (W15QKN-20-D-0016); Global Ordnance LLC, Sarasota, Florida (W15QKN-20-D-0017); Blane International, Cumming, Georgia (W15QKN-20-D-0018); and Greystone LLC, Pace, Florida (W15QKN-20-D-0019), will compete for each order of the $350,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of weapons, parts, optics, accessories, tools and manuals for various commercial, foreign, non-standard and US obsolete weapon systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2025. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

