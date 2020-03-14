St. Mary’s County Coronavirus Updates

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 14, 2020 · Leave a Comment

State of Emergency Declared in St. Mary’s County

Although there have been no identified cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County, Commissioner President Randy Guy has declared a State of Emergency effective Saturday, March 14, 2020. The emergency declaration follows a similar measure signed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

The declaration authorizes the Mr. Guy “to take such measures as necessary to maximize the preservation of life and property, including the authority to require protective measures and responses.”

“I am authorizing this emergency declaration to ensure all resources are in place to do everything necessary to care for the citizens of St. Mary’s County,” Mr. Guy said.

The local state of emergency allows for the St. Mary’s County Emergency Operations Plan to take effect immediately. The Emergency Operations Center has been elevated to partial activation for Public Health and Medical Services support.

St. Mary’s County Government and St. Mary’s County Health Department have partnered to open a COVID-19 information call center. Community members can call the center from 8 am – 5 pm Monday through Saturday to speak with staff, obtain information about the disease, or get their questions answered: 301-475-4911.

St. Mary’s County Government Boards, Committees, Commissions and Meetings Cancelations and Postponements

All St. Mary’s County government meeting spaces are closed March 16-20. This includes, but is not limited to, the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building and the Room 14 Conference Room in the Potomac Building.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County business meeting scheduled for March 17 is canceled.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Budget Work Session scheduled for March 17 is canceled.

The Planning Commission Meeting scheduled for March 16 is canceled.

St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed March 14-29. All library programming and events and are also canceled from March 14-29, 2020. Meeting rooms are also closed. No fines will be levied during library closure period. The Friends of the Library Book Sale scheduled for March 26-29 is canceled. The Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for March 16 is canceled.

The six convenience centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will continue normal operations until further notice.

The College of Southern Maryland will move most classes online March 16-22. Spring Break is March 25-29. Classes will resume online March 30 through April 30.

MetCom is open under normal operations.

The Airport Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for March 23 is canceled.

The Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for March 16 is canceled.

The St. Mary’s County Ethics Commission meeting scheduled for March 18 is canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The YMCA Exploratory Committee meeting scheduled for March 19 is canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Census Complete Count Committee Meeting scheduled for March 19 is canceled.

The Commission on Aging Meeting scheduled for March 23 is canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 20, at 1 pm at New Towne Village, located at 2810 Dorsey Street in Leonardtown, MD. For more information, contact Mercedez Jones at 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or Mercedez.Jones@stmarysmd.com.

The Commission for Women meeting scheduled for March 16 is canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm April 20, in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, MD. For more information, contact Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 71658, or Debra.Kane@stmarysmd.com.

For more information, visit the St. Mary’s County government website.

Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County Operations

All jury trials, both civil and criminal scheduled between March 16 and April 3 are canceled. All nonessential judicial activities have also been postponed.

For more information, go to https://www.stmarysmd.com/circuit-court/ or call 301-475-4200, ext. 74163.

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership

At this time, all Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership in-person action team meetings have been canceled.

HSMP feels it is crucial at this time to focus its attention on planning and preparedness efforts for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Community members, health care providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for COVID-19 information and local updates at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

Food Programs

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will offer meals to students through the Summer Meals Program from March 17 through 27 while schools are closed over concerns about the coronavirus.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the drive-thru program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Beginning March 17-27, 2020, a drive-up lunch service will be provided at the locations listed below from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Meals will be offered to all children age 18 and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during the current school closures. School officials are asking community members to remain in their vehicles until they are directed to retrieve their meals from the designated area. There will be St. Mary’s County personnel to direct service.

Leonardtown Elementary School

22885 Duke St.

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Greenview Knolls Elementary School

45711 Military Lane

Great Mills, MD 20634

For questions regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.

Also, the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen is committed to providing meals for the food-insecure individuals in the community during the COVID-19 containment period.

It’s dining room will be closed starting Monday, March 16. One take-and-go bagged meal per person will be distributed at the soup kitchen between 10:30 am and 1 pm. For your safety, no eating will be allowed on the property. Everyone will be required to exit the premises as soon as they receive their food.

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen is at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park, on the grounds of Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, directly across from Fair Lead Academy.

Historic St. Mary’s City Closing Temporarily

Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Historic St. Mary’s City will delay the planned March 17 opening to March 31. As a state agency, HSMC must follow the orders from Maryland Governor Hogan who, as of yesterday, directed “the Department of Budget and Management to implement a period of mandatory telework.”

This includes HSMC staff.

All Historic St. Mary’s City events and programs also are canceled until further notice.

Historic St. Mary’s City walking trails remain open.