Feed St. Mary’s Food Giveaway Saturday

Friday, April 24, 2020

Feed St. Mary’s food bank is sponsoring a mobile food drive Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Church of Ascension at 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, MD, from 9 to 11 am.

This is a drive-through event!

Pantries and soup kitchens are welcome to come pickup the excess food starting at 10:30 am. Please come! Typical there is an over abundance of food to share.

If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please come to the church at 8:30 am and see Rev. Greg Syler. You can contact Rev. Syler prior to Saturday at Greg@ascensionlp.org.

Please bring your own mask; gloves can be provided.

Joyce Danaher, Feed St. Mary’s food bank manager, can be reached at Joyce.mgr@feedstmarys.org. Or phone 240-237-8197. For more information, go to the Feed St. Mary’s food bank webpage.