Federal Workers Face Trio of Workforce Reduction Orders

Photo by David Holt, Creative Commons license.

FCW reports on the three executive orders designed to shrink the federal workforce through hiring freezes, attrition, reform plans, and vacancies, which fit with the Trump administration’s efforts to make it easy to remove federal employees from their jobs and calls from congressional Republicans to restrict union activity.

The Washington Times reports DefSec James Mattis will call for more troops in Iraq at a NATO meeting in Brussels next month, to ensure Iraqi troops have the heft and training needed to battle remaining elements of extremists seeking to gain a future foothold in Iraq.

Two US warships draw protests from China for sailing near South China Sea islands claimed by China, reports Reuters. China’s island building activity was cited as a contributing reason for the US Navy to cancel China’s invitation to take part in the Rim of the Pacific exercise, reports USNI.

AP reports that Moscow supports a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But Russia’s US ambassador cautions, “Every side has to be realistic about it.”

The body of a National Guardsman was found two days after attempting to rescue a woman during flash flooding through Ellicott City. Military.com reports Eddison Hermond, 39, was located in Patapsco River.

With the Tomahawk as a combat missile of choice, is it a good idea to stop production of them? asks Defense News. A newly designed missile will not be ready until 2030. The military uses about 100 Tomahawks per year, and they just placed its final order of 100 replacements.

Defense One says the Air Force is waiting a year for parts it could 3D-Print now. How to control intellectual property in the procurement process is the challenge.

The Polish Ministry of Defense offered $1.5 billion to $2 billion for the deployment of a permanent US armored division in Poland, reports Defense News.

The court-martial of Navy Commander David Morales is up in the air again for his involvement in the “Fat Leonard Case.” The Navy Times reports that the Navy prosecutors had subpoenaed Leonard “Fat Leonard” Francis to testify, but a federal judge has declined to allow him to travel to Virginia to do so.

Coast Guard crew offloads 5,271 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million in San Diego, reports The San Diego Tribune, just a portion of the drugs seized during patrols off the coast of Central America this month.

White House now declares the US will impose tariffs and other punitive measures on China, reports The New York Times.

We Are the Might reports on the equipment the Navy uses to clear mines.

Keeping track of the US fleet, USNI News Fleet presents the Marine Tracker.

Contracts:

C.E.R. Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0016); EGI-HSU JV LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0017); G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0018); Huang-Gaghan JV, Alexandria, Virginia (N40080-18-D-0019); Kunj Construction Corp., Mechanicsville, Virginia (N40080-18-D-0020); and Ocean Construction Services Inc.; Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40080-18-D-0021), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value including the base period and one option year for all six contracts combined is $99,000,000. C.E.R. Inc. is being awarded the initial task order at $2,364,000 for Building 210 replacement of chillers, electrical controls, and switches at Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by July 2019. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR to include District of Columbia (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Maryland (20 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 24 months, with an expected completion date of May 2020. Fiscal 2018 supervision, inspection, and overhead; and fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $2,389,000 are obligated on this award; of which $25,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, with 50 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation & Training Solutions LLC, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $24,722,331 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture and delivery of one E-2D weapon system trainer for the government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (90 percent); and Misawa, Japan (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. FMS funding in the amount of $24,722,331 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(4). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340-18-C-0007).

Synectic Solutions Inc., Oxnard, California, is awarded a $12,074,238 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract technical representative services for airborne weapon systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Fleet Weapons Support and the Shipboard Weapons Integration teams. Services to be provided include in-service engineering and logistics support; on-site and on-call instruction and training in the installation, operation, maintenance, storage, and modification of weapons ashore and afloat. Additional services to be provided include testing, identification, and documentation of weapon system discrepancies and deficiencies, and associated logistical data management support. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (12 percent); San Diego, California (12 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (6 percent); Lemoore, California (6 percent); Yuma, Arizona (6 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (6 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (6 percent); Okinawa, Japan (6 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (6 percent); and Atsugi, Japan (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award; all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-18-C-0016).

Carahsoft Technology Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $30,900,198 modification (BA01 24) to contract N00104-08-A-ZF43 for Army Enterprise License Agreement for system application and products software. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army); and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the combined amount of $27,148,501 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $9,415,720 firm-fixed-price contract for manufacturing the Army combat shirt. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Brooklyn, New York; Winston Salem, North Carolina; and San Antonio, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 28, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,415,720 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-18-C-0128).

GE Aviation, doing business as Dowty Propellers Inc., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $29,509,790 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the R391 propellers and spares currently used on the C-130J aircraft, in conjunction with the commercial Rolls Royce AE 2100D3 engine managed by the Warner Robins, Air Logistics Center, Tactical Airlift Division. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source, commercial acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Procurement funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8504-18-D-0006).

