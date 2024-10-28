FAA Issues Final Rule for Powered-Lift eVTOLs

US Air Force pilots conduct the first-ever crewed flight of an electric aircraft — an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) — with military airworthiness in 2022. (BETA Technologies photo by Brian Jenkins via af.mil)

The Federal Aviation Administration last week issued its final rule for powered-lift aircraft, reports Aviation Week. The FAA regulation creates the operating and pilot training basis for this new category of powered-lift aircraft, a development considered critical to the success of the advanced air mobility industry. A new rule was needed because existing regulations did not address eVOTLs, which can take off and land vertically like a helicopter and fly like an airplane during cruise flight, according to an FAA statement.

DefSec Lloyd Austin has confirmed that North Korea has sent 3,000 soldiers to Russia, the first step toward what the Pentagon has said would mark a “dangerous” escalation in the war with Ukraine, reports Military Times. The troops are undergoing training at military bases in the eastern part of the country.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said the US should consider “direct military action” if North Korean troops enter Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is inspecting his country’s missile bases to determine their readiness, reports Washington Examiner. Kim’s visit to the military sites was part of the North Korea’s national defense strategy to utilize “strategic deterrence” in light of increased hostilities between South Korea and the US.

The Biden administration is urging US agencies to seize on the most advanced artificial intelligence systems to maintain an edge over its rivals and boost national security, reports The Hill. “AI has emerged as an era-defining technology and has demonstrated significant and growing relevance to national security. The United States must lead the world in the responsible application of AI to appropriate national security functions,” reads a White House memorandum.

Boeing machinists voted to reject the company’s latest contract offer last week, extending a strike that already has lasted more than 40 days, reports NPR. The agreement — voted down by 64% of union members — would have meant a significant wage increase for the 33,000 on strike. The company reported a third-quarter loss of more than $6 billion, as the airplane manufacturer was dragged down by the strike and billions in charges tied to its commercial aircraft and defense programs, reports Bloomberg on MSN.

Raytheon will pay more than $950 million to resolve Justice Department allegations that it defrauded the Defense Department and paid bribes to a government official in Qatar to get business in the country, reports AP News.

General Dynamics Mission Systems will design and build an unmanned maritime minelaying system, reports Inside Defense. Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded the company a contract worth up to $58 million. The Mining Expendable Delivery Unmanned Submarine Asset (MEDUSA) is an expendable uncrewed undersea vehicle that will launch from submarine torpedo tubes to lay mines.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Lockheed Martin to build C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that will be specially-equipped as hurricane hunters to fly straight into storms with specialized instruments to gather data, reports GovTech. The $328 million order announced last month is for two C-130Js to join NOAA’s fleet in 2030.

The US Space Force has ordered more missile-tracking satellites from Millennium Space Systems, reports C4ISRNET. The company, a subsidiary of Boeing, will build six more satellites in the first phase of the Missile Track Custody, or MTC, program. The new deal brings its total contribution to 12.

The UK government has endorsed the Farnborough International Space Show to be held in the United Kingdom next year, reports Impact Publications. “Farnborough [International] has done an astonishing job at getting British aviation into the global news” and “the fact that Farnborough is now getting into space, is something we should celebrate as a country,” said Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology. The show will run March 19 and 20, 2025.

Every two years, the aerospace, aviation, and defense industries are invited to the Farnborough International Airshow. The show’s organizers released the report from the 2024 show held in July. By the numbers: 1,427 exhibitors from 41 countries; 423 commercial, military, and space delegations; and 100,358 visitors from 114 countries.

The US Marine Corps is celebrating a series of aviation firsts with an advanced drone under development and its newest jet, reports Military Times. The Corps’ XQ-58A Valkyrie drone completed a test flight at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, marking the platform’s first integration with other military branches. The flight focused on the use of tactical data links to enable digital communication between the XQ-58A and an airborne four-ship of F-35Bs and other joint aircraft, according to COL Derek Brannon, branch head for the Cunningham Group, deputy commandant for aviation.

Two US Navy aviators died in an EA-18G Growler crash earlier this month east of Mount Rainier in Washington, reports Navy Times. LT Serena Wileman, 31, and naval flight officer LT Cmdr. Lyndsay Evans, 31, both from Electronic Attack Squadron 130 based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA, were conducting a routine training flight at the time of the crash.

StateSec Antony Blinken struggles to heal US-Israel rift after the death of Hamas’ leader, reports The Hill. The US had hoped that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar earlier this month would be a turning point toward ending the war. Blinken said that US and Israeli negotiators will travel to Qatar in the coming days, reports NBC News, to resume talks to reach a ceasefire deal and secure the release of hostages in Gaza. “We have an opportunity today to talk about the way forward, the effort to bring the hostages home and to get a ceasefire,” Blinken said.

Two US service members were wounded last week in a series of raids with the Iraqi military that killed at least seven ISIS operatives, reports Air Force Times. The raids, following earlier strikes in the area, targeted senior leaders of the terrorist group and took place in central Iraq. US Central Command said the troops were in “stable condition.”

The Navy has fired the commanding and executive officers of the US Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka, Japan, reports Navy Times. CAPT Zaldy Valenzuela, the CO, and CMDR Art Palalay, his second-in-command, were removed from their positions due to a “loss of confidence in their ability to command,” according to the Navy.

The Accountability and Implementation Board overseeing implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan approved Thursday the first two local school district plans from Garrett and St. Mary’s counties public schools, reports Maryland Matters.

Resource Management Concepts Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $36,478,845 modification (P00013) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042119D0065). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued research development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) network engineering, infrastructure design, installation, and operations, as well as system administration across the entire RDT&E environment, and to the Naval Air Systems Command RDT&E networking and computing infrastructure. This includes the Air Interoperability Center and High-Performance Computing and Cyber Range test and evaluation assets. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (85%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (9%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2%); Jacksonville, Florida (2%); and San Diego, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract being modified was competed, on a full and open basis with two offers received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Greenfield Engineering Corp., Leonardtown, Maryland, was awarded a $200,031,838 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for avionics engineering, technical, programmatic and organizational, operational support services, and associated materials, as well as the provisioning of services and supplies to support all avionics system engineering efforts to design, develop, manufacture, acquire, integrate, update, and test avionics systems from inception through disposal. This effort is in support the operation of the Mission Systems Group Avionics Engineering Department and their customers to include, the Naval Air Systems Command, Program Executive Offices, the Naval Aviation Enterprise, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (90%); and Leonardtown, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in October 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured, one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0026). (Awarded Oct. 11, 2024)

Safran Defense and Space Inc., Norcross, Georgia, is awarded a $47,014,381 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure airborne instrumentation modular data recorder system hardware to include solid state recorders, recorder modules, cameras, connector kits, and power supplies which come together to form completed airborne instrumentation modular data recording systems, as well as associated repair services to support the Naval Air Systems Command Special Flight Test Instrumentation Pool under the Prototyping Instrumentation and Experimentation Department, Airborne Instrumentation Division for use on F/A-18, EA-18G, V-22, F-35, E-6, C130, CH-53K, MQ-4, MQ-8, MQ-25, P-8, H-1, and MH-60 aircraft in addition to various other platforms for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in October 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0003).

Long Wave Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N66001-25-D-0006); and Reliance Construction Co., Cary, North Carolina (N66001-25-D-0007), are each being awarded an estimated $12,478,211 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the development of technology in, and demonstration of, High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse hardening processes, testing, and hardness maintenance and hardness surveillance activities. No contract funds will be obligated on the basic awards. Contract funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated on the first task orders under each contract utilizing fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Throughout the duration of the awarded contracts, the total obligated amount on orders for all the awarded contracts combined will not exceed $12,478,211. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (34%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (33%); and Fairfield, California (33%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2029. These contracts were awarded pursuant to a total small business set aside, with two offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $13,396,629 modification (P00021) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042118D0017). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide engineering support, to include multi-discipline, integrated technical baseline evaluations, developmental progress assessments, cost, schedule, emerging technology, and maturity of design assessments for all Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) acquisition programs in support of the NAVAIR Systems Engineering Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (95%); various locations within the continental US (CONUS) (4%); and various locations outside the CONUS (1%) and is expected to be completed in April 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract being modified was competed on a full and open basis with four offers received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

LIB SRC INC, Myersville, Maryland, was awarded a $24,065,707 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for radio frequency networked edge for resilient defenses and systems. This contract provides for the development technology for building flexible software-defined radio-based computational environments for digital signal processing applications and distributing a set of advanced computational software tools, based on this technology, that will enable rapid development of next generation radio frequency collection and analysis systems. Work will be performed at Myersville, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 23, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, offers were solicited electronically via an open Broad Agency Announcement and two offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $26,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-C-B015).

Cherokee CRC LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is awarded an option (P00001) valued at $30,000,000 on a firm-fixed-price, indefinite/delivery-indefinite/quantity contract (HQ003422D0017). No funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of all prior actions on this contract is $75,010,000. The purpose of this contract is design-build and design-bid-build construction in the National Capitol Region. The work will be performed at Washington, DC; Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia; Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and Frederick, Maryland. The estimated completion date is May 23, 2032. Washington Headquarter Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cyber Engineering and Technical Alliance LLC, Columbia, Maryland, has been awarded a $25,857,935 modification (P00014) to a previously awarded contract (FA489022F0013) for information dominance support. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $75,801,251, from $49,943,316. Work will be performed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,676,313 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley AFB, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Envisioneering Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded an $85,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0017325D2401) for research and development support for surface electronic warfare engineering and technical services. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $85,000,000. An $11,540,120 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently (N0017325F2400). Work for the initial task order will be performed at the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,318,013 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with two offers received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. NRL, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $31,496,134 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5100 to exercise options and increases engineering labor and support for Automated Test and Analysis requirements. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (55%); Mount Laurel, New Jersey (40%); and San Diego, California (5%). Work is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $22,509,502 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

D. L. Martin Co., Mercersburg, Pennsylvania (N64498-25-D-0006); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-25-D-0007); and GSE Dynamics Inc., Hauppauge, New York (N64498-25-D-0008), are awarded a combined $10,010,610 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for inspection, repair, restoration, and testing services for naval submarine antenna, periscope, and communications masts and hull mechanical and electrical systems. Each awardee will be awarded $891 (meeting the $500 minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be completed at the contractor’s facilities in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Hauppauge, New York, according to future contracting actions. Work is expected to be completed by October 2030. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion, (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,673 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University, Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, is awarded a $1,752,834,831 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HQ003425G0001). The purpose of the contract is to provide analysis, research and development, and system engineering support to assist the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering with conducting unclassified and classified research and analysis for essential engineering, research, development, test and evaluation, and analytic capabilities using operational knowledge of the national defense, intelligence, and security environments. The estimated completion date is Oct. 20, 2029. The work will be performed at Laurel, Maryland. No funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $1,752,834,831. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc. Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $34,906,684 firm-fixed-price contract for financial information systems maintenance and support services in support of the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Operations. The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller, and the Secretary of the Air Force, Financial Management and Budget, require application support for their existing financial information systems, namely the Automated Schedule and Reporting System, the Exhibit Automation System, the Planning, Programming, Budget, and Execution Portal, and the Data Analysis Reporting Tool. The location of performance is the National Capital Region. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 22, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 Air Force operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,933,089; fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds in the amount of $264,924; and fiscal 2025 Army general funds in the amount of $3,466,508, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-25-F-0001).

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded a $991,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm‐fixed-price contract for C-20 and C-37 aircraft contractor logistics support services. Services to be provided include program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications, and modification support. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay; and Naval Base Ventura County, California, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2032. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $615,489 are being obligated at the time of award for the first task order (FA8134-25-F-3000). This contract was competitively solicited via a request for proposal and one offer was received. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8134-25-D-B001).

Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, Dallas, Texas (N62473-21-D-1202); B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama (N62473-21-D-1203); Clark Construction Group – California LP, Irvine, California (N62473-21-D-1204); ECC Infrastructure LLC, Burlingame, California (N62473-21-D-1205); Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-21-D-1206); Heffler Contracting Group, El Cajon, California (N62473-21-D-1207); Korte Construction Co., doing business as The Korte Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N62473-21-D-1208); M. A. Mortenson Co., doing business as M.A. Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minnesota (N62473-21-D-1209); R. A. Burch Construction Co. Inc., Ramona, California (N62473-21-D-1210); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, California (N62473-21-D-1211); Sundt Construction Inc., Tempe, Arizona (N62473-21-D-1212); Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois (N62473-21-D-1213); Webcor Construction LP, doing business as Webcor Builders, Alameda, California (N62473-21-D-1214); and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, Maryland (N62473-21-D-1215), are awarded a combined $98,000,000 to increase the maximum value of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for new construction, renovation, and repair of commercial and institutional facilities at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of operations. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, airport, office and administrative, and religious buildings; communication; vehicle maintenance; barracks, prison, dining, hospital and medical, warehouse, school, and/or retail facilities; armories; parking garages; fire stations; and hotels. The contract consists of a base period of two years and one three-year option period, with a combined maximum dollar value not to exceed $2,696,000,000. No funds were obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Work will be performed in California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (3%), Utah (2%), Colorado (2%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by November 2025. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 28 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $14,052,500 firm-fixed-price with reimbursable elements contract (N3220524C4138), for time charter of one approved-upon-delivery US flag or foreign flag double hull tanker with segregated ballast tanks that is capable of carrying a minimum of 38,500 barrels of clean product (intentions F76, JP5, JP8, or JA1), as long as two clean products can simultaneously be carried within the vessel’s natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double valve isolation, without losing the capacity to carry the established minimum. The tanker will be reflagged prior to delivery. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $73,305,407. The contract will be performed in the Far East. The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by September 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $14,052,500 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will expire at the end of the fiscal 2025. This contract was competitively procured as a small-business set-aside with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and 12 offers were received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220524C4138).

Epsilon Inc., Weaverville, North Carolina, is awarded a $184,506,693 firm-fixed-price, cost, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to procure IT and cyber security (CS) support for the classified IT networks to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity of the F-35 Joint Program Office ensuring the range of IT and CS are maintained within Department of Defense (DOD), Special Access Programs, and US Cyber Command security standards and mandates. This effort supports the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-US DoD participants. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (70%); and Arlington, Virginia (90%), and is expected to be completed in October 2029. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds (Air Force) in the amount of $14,505,677; fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,852,924; FMS customer funds in the amount of $2,656,634; and non-US DoD participant funds in the amount of $414,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925D0010).

BAE Systems-Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $114,836,312 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Laboon (DDG 58) fiscal 2025 docking selected restricted availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $117,910,058. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Navy, funds in the amount of $114,836,312 will be obligated at the time of award, of which no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award website, with two offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N0002425C4412).

BAE Systems-Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $87,581,070 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Wasp (LHD 1) fiscal 2025 selected restricted availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance as part of the critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $104,698,007. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement, Navy, funds in the amount of $87,581,070 will be obligated at the time of award, of which no funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the government System for Award website, with three offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N0002425C4430).

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Maryland, was awarded a $24,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract N00024-20-D-4306 for diving and diving-related services. This modification increases the contract ordering ceiling from $97,000,000 to $121,000,000. Work will be performed in Largo, Maryland, and other locations worldwide, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. No funding will be obligated at the time of award; all funding will be made available at the task or delivery order level as contracting actions occur. Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity. (Awarded August 6, 2024)

Summer Consultants Inc., McLean, Virginia, is awarded a $15,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N40080-20-D-0017 for multi-discipline, architect-engineer services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $45,000,000. The contract modification increases contract capacity from $30,000,000 to $45,000,000. Work will be performed at facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility including, but not limited Maryland (40%), Virginia (40%), and Washington, DC (20%) and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Future task orders under this modification will primarily be funded by operations and maintenance, (Navy) and military construction funds. No funds are being obligated at time of the award. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $9,043,489 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2105 to exercise options for planning and design yard activities for standard Navy valves installed in commissioned nuclear-powered submarines, submersibles, and aircraft carriers. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $2,250,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2105).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $142,030,215 modification (0003FT) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for logistics support services. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2010 and 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $142,030,215 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $15,028,222 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5608 to procure Network, Processing, and Storage Technical Insertion 16, Modification One production equipment, spares, other direct costs, and engineering support. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2024 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,957,360 (95%); fiscal 2024 procurement, defense wide funds in the amount of $41,516 (1%); fiscal 2021 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,379 (1%); fiscal 2019 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,580 (1%); fiscal 2020 ship construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $737 (1%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $352 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.