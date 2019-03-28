Enduring American Naval Power: US Imperative

In Defense News, Under Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly makes the case for enduring American naval power, as essential for liberty and prosperity. He writes, “It is time to substantially reinvest in naval power, as we face a future characterized by unpredictability — an unpredictability that only strong American naval forces can stabilize.”

Pentagon hopes to have new cybersecurity standards for contractors in 2020, reports Fifth Domain. DoD and other government agencies are developing cybersecurity standards industry partners must follow to win a contract.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit removed the last of four court injunctions this week, meaning new limits on transgender troops may be implemented within weeks, reports Military Times. Transgender personnel who are willing to serve according to their biological sex would be allowed to remain in the military.

The Navy is doing away with “misconduct” red stripes for senior sailors, Stars and Stripes reports, on 13 changes outlined in a new uniform policy released this week.

After the defense budget is submitted, the services send an unfunded requirements list to Congress about what they could do for a few billion more in its fiscal 2020 budget. Defense News reports that for an additional $2 billion, the Air Force would add 12 more F-35s, three tankers, and some advanced tech to confuse Russia and China. The Navy’s wish list also called for more F-35s, reported Breaking Defense.

2018 was the wettest year on record across the Washington region, reports The Washington Post. Catonsville had 7 feet of rain setting a Maryland state record for annual precipitation.

Purdue Pharma and the state of Oklahoma reach a $270 million out-of-court settlement in landmark opioid lawsuit, reports The Washington Post, the first agreement in the current wave of litigation against drug companies. The deal could influence future legal action over the cost of the opioid epidemic.

Air Force’s top space officer tapped to also lead US Space Command, reports Defense News. If confirmed, Gen. John Raymond will have a dual-hat role: as commander of US Space Command and his current position as head of Air Force Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

Congress still rejects DoD’s plan to decommission the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, reports Defense News. The Pentagon’s faces House opposition and Senate opposition.

China’s scare tactics prompt US fears of a clash over Taiwan, reports Foreign Policy. Military officials worry that clashing US and Chinese interests in the Pacific could collide in Taiwan’s democracy.

The deadline is approaching to apply for the Air Force’s Test Pilot School, reports Air Force Times. Airmen and civilians who want to apply for the 2019 Test Pilot School selection board must submit their application packages by May 29.

US approves sale of Sky Guardian drones to Belgium, reports Defense News, in a deal that could be worth about $600 million to General Atomics.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $113,806,534 firm-fixed-price contract for computing services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2024. Fiscal 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $16,062,071 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-19-F-0028).

CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $15,000,000 modification (P00012) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0029 to provide planning, analytical, operational and technical services. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $15,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

CGI Federal Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $222,875,514 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive firm target, firm-fixed-price level of effort, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursement contract (N00039-19-C-0004) to provide Electronic Procurement System (ePS), a contract writing system to the Department of the Navy with standardized, comprehensive, end-to-end contract management of services, supplies, construction and grants. ePS will provide the flexibility to interface with Navy, Department of Defense and federal electronic systems as needed to meet the requirements of all stakeholders, and as defined in statutes, regulations and approved business practices. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed in March 2029. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,859,946 will be obligated at time of award, with $3,962,974 of the fiscal 2018 funds expiring at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract was competitively procured via Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce and Federal Business Opportunities websites, with six offers received. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Cardno TEC-Leidos LLC JV, Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for services to support the Tactical Training Theater Assessment and Planning program, and it is intended to ensure the sustainability of Navy training ranges and operating areas to support warfighter readiness around the world. The contract requires the services of environmental engineering and military operations specialists, and the use of engineering and biological sciences and principles and methods of engineering analysis. Work under this contract will be performed in the geographic regions of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic’s area of responsibility (AOR) and the adjacent waters of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, including the continental U.S., the Caribbean, Europe, and North Africa. Work will be primarily performed within NAVFAC Atlantic’s AOR, which includes, but is not limited to, Virginia (50 percent); California (20 percent); Florida (20 percent); and Washington (10 percent). Work may also be added and performed anywhere outside of NAVFAC Atlantic’s AOR, as required by the government, and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 for the minimum guarantee are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one proposal received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-4009).

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $46,700,000 fixed-priced-incentive modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6307 for the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) program. The Feb. 13, 2019, contract announcement for the XLUUV program occurred while source selection was ongoing, and therefore the specific contract award amount was considered source selection sensitive information and was not made public. This contract modification award completes the XLUUV competition and brings the total awarded amount for five XLUUVs and associated support elements to $274,400,000. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (29 percent); Virginia Beach, Virginia (27 percent); Waukesha, Wisconsin (8 percent); East Aurora, New York (7 percent); Concord, Massachusetts (7 percent); Camden, New Jersey (5 percent); Smithfield, Pennsylvania (4 percent); Attleboro, Massachusetts (3 percent); City of Industry, California (3 percent); El Cajon, California (3 percent); Fairfield, New Jersey (2 percent); Ontario, California (1 percent); and Farmingdale, New York (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Ocean Construction Services Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40080-17-D-0008); Edifice LLC., Beltsville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0009); Hascon LLC., Columbia, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0010); Pinnacle Construction and Development Group Inc., Cleveland, Ohio (N40080-17-D-0011); Reilly Construction Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N40080-17-D-0012); and Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co. Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0013), are awarded a combined $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded indefinite contract to exercise Option Two for construction projects for general and administrative facilities located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $122,000,000. Work will be performed at various administrative facilities within the NAVFAC Washington AOR, including but not limited to, Maryland, Washington, District of Columbia, and Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2020. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and fiscal 2019 Navy working capital funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded an $8,543,905 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-11-D-0002 to extend the ordering period and exercise Option Year VIII for the procurement and support of the Transmitting Set, Countermeasures AN/PLT-4 to support explosive ordnance disposal personnel. The AN/PLT-4 is a man-portable system in support of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal (JSEOD) Counter-Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare program. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by March 2020. No funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BlueForce Inc., Hampton, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,325,425 firm-fixed-price task order for the Royal Saudi Air Force English Language Training outside the continental US program. Work will be performed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 3, 2024. This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-19-F-A045).

General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification on March 27, 2019, to exercise Option Year Four of task order HC1013-15-A-0004-0001. This task order was previously awarded under the competitive blanket purchase agreement against General Services Administration’s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract for Air Force Air Defense Communications Services. The face value of this action is $7,200,000, funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative value of the order is $21,367,054. Performance is throughout the continental US, as well as Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. The period of performance for this action is April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-15-A-0004-0001 23).

