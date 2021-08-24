Donations Sought for Soup Kitchen

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen needs the following items:

For bagged lunches: Assorted chips, fruit snacks/cups, pudding cups, boxed drinks, and sandwich-sized Zip-lock baggies

For Feed the Family grocery boxes: Canned tuna and chicken, Tuna Helper, dried pinto beans, microwavable popcorn, flavored noodle packets, pepperoni, fresh apples, pears, oranges, Chunky soups, and onions

Soup kitchen needs: PAM cooking spray, real butter, margarine tubs, and Italian seasoning

No contact donations. Deposit items in bin at front door of the soup kitchen at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park between 8:30 am and 1 pm Monday through Saturday.

Items can also be dropped off at The Patuxent Partnership office at 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035 in Lexington Park between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Monetary donations will be accepted. Make checks payable to St. Mary’s Caring and mail them to St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 144 Lexington Park, MD 20653.

A fall fundraiser for the soup kitchen is being planned for Saturday, September 19. Click here for details.

