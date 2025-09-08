DoD Rebrand: US Department of War

The Pentagon will now be known as the Department of War. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order announcing that the Department of Defense will now use “Department of War” as a “secondary” name, reports Breaking Defense. “It used to be called the Department of War, and it had a stronger sound. … Defense is too defensive. We want to be defensive but we want to be offensive too if we have to be,” he said last month. The new name will have to be approved by Congress.

Pentagon officials were grappling with the task of fulfilling Trump’s executive order to remold the enormous, global agency into the Department of War, reports Politico.

Upgrades to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter are being slowed by cost and production issues, says a Government Accountability Office report released last week, reports USNI News. Among the GAO recommendations to the Defense Department: evaluate Lockheed Martin’s capacity to meet planned deliveries on time; reevaluate the use of incentive fees to better achieve the desired schedule; and expand and formalize the use of leading practices for product development.

NATO’s military chief GEN Alexus Grynkewich is urging defense contractors to test their new technology in Ukraine, reports Defense One. “Find the right partners,” he said, “and get up there and do some real-world testing.” Too few companies are testing their arms and gear in real-world situations, he said.

NavSec John Phelan announced more US Navy consolidations last week, reports Breaking Defense. The service will establish several new billets and corresponding offices to oversee the portfolio of robotic and autonomous systems and will pause associated contracting activity. A deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for robotic and autonomous systems, or RAS, as well as an eponymous program executive office, and a portfolio acquisition executive will be established. The traditional structure for unmanned systems delegates responsibilities for surface and sub-surface technologies to Naval Sea Systems Command, while aviation assets are managed by Naval Air Systems Command. It is not clear how or if the portfolios of each command might be merged under the new organizational structure.

Russia launched more than 500 drones and two dozen missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday, reports Defense News, as Ukraine’s president and European leaders persevered with talks aimed at strengthening Ukrainian defenses and bringing momentum to so far unsuccessful peace efforts.

Two senior homeland security and cyber officials have left their roles at the Defense Department, reports The Hill. Ashley Manning, principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for cyber policy, and Jonathan Owen, acting deputy assistant secretary of Defense for homeland defense integration, have “moved on from their positions” at the Pentagon. This comes days after Doug Beck, the Pentagon’s tech innovation chief, resigned.

SecState Marco Rubio said that US military strikes on drug smugglers will happen again, reports The Associated Press. This followed a lethal military strike that the Trump administration said was carried out last week against a Venezuelan gang as a necessary effort by the United States to send a message to Latin American cartels. “What will stop them is when you blow them up, when you get rid of them,” Rubio said.

Rubio’s remarks indicate that the deadly airstrike on the cartel’s boat signals a major shift in the US’ drug interdiction strategy, reports The War Zone.

The Trump administration is expected to approve an extension of US troops’ deployment in Washington, DC, that could stretch until Dec. 31, to ensure that National Guard forces sent to the capital are mobilized long enough to receive the full complement of service-related benefits, reports The Washington Post.

Trump suggested last week that New Orleans could be his next target for deploying the National Guard to fight crime, reports Navy Times. His list of cities where he might send federal law enforcement continues to expand. Baltimore and Chicago are already on the list.

China’s annual military parade last week showcased a series of new nuclear missiles, drones, and hypersonic weapons, reports Breaking Defense. Among the display were China’s new Air-Launched Ballistic Missile and two new Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles, joining a previously shown Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile. Also unveiled at the event, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, were a slew of missiles, drones, and counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems vehicles, and carrier-borne Airborne Early Warning Aircraft.

The parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square was overseen by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin were in attendance. Kim told Xi that their countries’ “friendship will never change” even as the international situation shifts around them, reports NBC News on MSN.

Colorado lawmakers are condemning the relocation of US Space Command, reports The Hill. The bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation issued a statement criticizing Trump’s decision to relocate the Space Command’s headquarters from their state to Alabama. “We are united in fighting to reverse this decision. Bottom line-moving Space Command headquarters weakens our national security at the worst possible time,” they wrote.

The keel was laid last month for the Navy’s second Columbia-class nuclear strike submarine, reports Military Times, marking the beginning of the sub’s construction. The vessel, currently designated SSBN 827, will be known as the Wisconsin. As a ballistic missile submarine, the future Wisconsin will carry multiple nuclear warheads and conduct patrols to deter adversaries.

The US Air Force plans to close seven squadrons that train and advise foreign militaries in an attempt to save money, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine. Some former members of the units warn the closures could be a step backward amid US efforts to strengthen ties with partners and allies as a hedge against growing influence from Russia and China.

Norway has selected the United Kingdom’s Type 26 frigates in $13.5 billion plan, reports Breaking Defense. Norway plans on acquiring at least five UK Type 26 Anti-Submarine Warfare frigates, after announcing BAE Systems was chosen to design the vessel. Norway had previously considered France’s Defense and Intervention Frigate, Germany’s F126, and the US Constellation-class as competitors for the frigate program.

After the US Army disclosed a plan to cancel the Improved Turbine Engine Program, Boeing now says it will focus on the design of a next-generation Apache AH-64F attack helicopter in an effort to find an alternative way of increasing the capabilities of the aircraft, reports Breaking Defense.

Boeing said last week it is hiring new workers to replace striking employees in its defense unit, reports CNBC. The roughly 3,200 workers have been on strike since Aug. 4 after turning down a contract offer from the company.

We the Veterans & Military Families has unveiled a series of public service announcements warning about an AI scam targeting troops and their families, reports Military Times. “…[T]hese scams are getting more and more sophisticated with the use of generative AI,” said Ellen Gustafson, a Navy spouse and executive director of the advocacy group. “We know that foreign adversaries are using them, and we know that they are targeting people across the country, especially using the veteran voice or the veteran brand.”

Personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst Places to Retire, as well as its 2025 Retirement Savings Survey. Orlando, FL, tops the list of best places to retire.

Contracts:

Active Deployment Systems, San Marcos, Texas (N00023-25-D-0091); Acuity International LLC, Reston, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0092); Apex Site Services, Waxahachie, Texas (N00023-25-D-0093); Aspen Medical USA, Washington, DC (N00023-25-D-0094); Aspetto Inc. , Fredericksburg, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0095); Asset Protection & Security Services LP, Corpus Christi, Texas (N00023-25-D-0096); ATCO Frontec USA, Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0097); Beachview Logistics US Inc., Brunswick, Georgia (N00023-25-D-0098); Big Jet LLC , Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (N00023-25-D-0099); Bluewater Management Group, Chesapeake, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0100); CFK Services, Milton, Florida (N00023-25-D-0101); Cherokee Nation Government Solutions LLC , Tulsa, Oklahoma (N00023-25-D-0102); Continuity Global Solutions, Port St. Joe, Florida (N00023-25-D-0103); CoreCivic Inc., Brentwood, Tennessee (N00023-25-D-0104); Cotton Commercial USA Inc., Katy, Texas (N00023-25-D-0105); Crisis Response Co. LLC, Southlake, Texas (N00023-25-D-0106); Critical Contingency Solutions LLC, Wimberley, Texas (N00023-25-D-0107); Disaster Management Group LLC, Jupiter, Florida (N00023-25-D-0108); DKW Communications Inc., Washington, DC (N00023-25-D-0109); Dynamik Inc., San Diego, California (N00023-25-D-0110); Ecology Mir Group LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0111); EDS Holdco LLC, Lexington, Kentucky (N00023-25-D-0112); EEC-Lukos JV LLC, Haines City, Florida (N00023-25-D-0113); EFS Ebrex Inc., Vienna, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0114); EGA Associates LLC, Jeannette, Pennsylvania (N00023-25-D-0115); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N00023-25-D-0116); Environmental Earth-Wise Inc., Baytown, Texas (N00023-25-D-0117); GenStrong LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (N00023-25-D-0118); Gothams LLC, Austin, Texas (N00023-25-D-0119); Hikina 2 Komohana Consulting Inc. , Boulder, Colorado (N00023-25-D-0120); Industrial Tent Systems LLC, Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0121); InnoVis JV LLC, Washington, DC (N00023-25-D-0122); Kastel Enterprises MK LLC, Mobile, Alabama (N00023-25-D-0123); KPB Services LLC, Holton, Kansas (N00023-25-D-0124); KTC Solutions LLC, Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0125); LEMOINE Disaster Recovery LLC, Lafayette, Louisiana (N00023-25-D-0126); MCS Government Services LLC, Lewisville, Texas (N00023-25-D-0127); Monmouth Solutions Inc., Lowell, Massachusetts (N00023-25-D-0128); Octagon Industries, Inc., San Antonio, Texas (N00023-25-D-0129); Parker Tide LLC, Washington, DC (N00023-25-D-0130); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0131); Pegasus Support Services LLC, Woodstock, Georgia (N00023-25-D-0132); Rapid Deployment Inc., Mobile, Alabama (N00023-25-D-0133); Recana Solutions LLC, Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0134); Responsive Deployment, LLC, Mckinney, Texas (N00023-25-D-0135); Rockwell American Services Ltd., Terrebonne, Oregon (N00023-25-D-0136); Safety & Security International, Greensboro, North Carolina (N00023-25-D-0137); SAKOM Services WI LLC, Shawano, Wisconsin (N00023-25-D-0138); SK2 LLC, San Juan, Puerto Rico (N00023-25-D-0139); SLSCO Ltd., Galveston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0140); SOC LLC, Chantilly, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0141); SOS International LLC, Reston, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0142); Target Logistics Management LLC, The Woodlands, Texas (N00023-25-D-0143); Taylors International Services Inc., Lafayette, Louisiana (N00023-25-D-0144); Team Housing Solutions, New Braunfels, Texas (N00023-25-D-0145); Trigent Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0146); Universal Protection Service LP, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania (N00023-25-D-0147); USA Up Star LLC, Greenwood, Indiana (N00023-25-D-0148); and Vision Quest Solutions Inc., Hot Springs, South Dakota (N00023-25-D-0149), are being awarded a $10,000,000,000 multiple award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC), Territorial Integrity of the US (TITUS) contract, that will provide supplies and services in support of, but not limited to, supporting the six phases of the continuum of military operations in support of the geographic Combatant Command’s joint operations, coalition partners, and other U.S. federal agencies in setting and sustaining the theater through the following requirements: theater opening (includes reception, staging, onward-movement, and integration support; sustainment; theater distribution; and stability operations and Defense Support of Civil Authorities support. The WEXMAC TITUS description of contractual scope provides that services and supplies provided through the performance of this contract include, but are not limited to, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, contingency, exercise, lodging, logistics, water-based, and land-based support. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a base performance period with one five-year option with individual requirements performed under task orders when specific dates and locations are identified. The base period will begin October 2025 and is expected to be completed by December 2029; if the option is exercised, the performance period will be completed by December 2034. Fiscal 2026 operations and funds in the amount of $29,500 will be obligated ($500 on each of the 59 contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts) and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Additional funds will be obligated at the task order level with the appropriate fiscal year funding as issued by the customers for each area of responsibility. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated contract maximum for each contractor could be up to $20,000,000,000. Work will be performed in the U.S. and outlying territories outlined in the original contract. Due to the fact that the specific requirements cannot be predicted at this time, more specific information about the percentage and where the work will be performed cannot be currently provided. The requirement was competitively procured as full and open competition with 109 offers received; 59 new offerors, and 37 incumbent offerors, were found compliant and responsible and will receive modifications to their existing contracts. Naval Supply Systems Command, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Acquisition Logistics LLC, Clint, Texas (N00023-25-D-0004); Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0009); Amstability LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0011); Anglicotech LLC,Arlington, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0012); Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0013); Centerra Group LLC, Herndon, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0016); Culmen International LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0019); Da Defense Logistics HQ, El Paso, Texas (N00023-25-D-0020); Delta Vector USA LLC, Texas City, Texas (N00023-25-D-0023); Deployed Resources LLC, Rome, New York (N00023-25-D-0025); GardaWorld Federal Services, LLC, Arlington, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0032); Gemini Tech Services, Willow Park, Texas (N00023-25-D-0034); Greenlight Group LLC, Destin, Florida (N00023-25-D-0036); CBRE Government & Defense Services, McLean, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0044); KBR Services, LLC, Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0046); KUOG Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (N00023-25-D-0047); KVG LLC, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (N00023-25-D-0048); Lee Eng & Construction Inc., Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0049); Loyal Source Government Services LLC, Orlando, Florida (N00023-25-D-0052); Lukos LLC, Tampa, Florida (N00023-25-D-0053); Maginot Support Services, Flower Mound, Texas (N00023-25-D-0054); MLSUSA Corp., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts (N00023-25-D-0058); Noble Supply & Logistics LLC, Boston, Massachusetts (N00023-25-D-0064); Obera LLC, Herndon, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0065); Pacific Defense Contracting LLC, Bangor, Maine (N00023-25-D-0068); Palladium International LLC, Washington, DC (N00023-25-D-0069); Red Orange North America Inc. , Fort Washington, Pennsylvania (N00023-25-D-0073); Relyant Global LLC, Maryville, Tennessee (N00023-25-D-0074); Response AI Solutions LLC, Great Falls, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0075); RMGS-Berger, a JV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0077); TechTrans International Inc., Houston, Texas (N00023-25-D-0081); Terrestris LLC, Dumfries, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0082); Trailer Bridge Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (N00023-25-D-0084); US21 Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (N00023-25-D-0085); Vectrus Systems LLC, also known as V2X, Colorado Springs, Colorado (N00023-25-D-0086); Waypoint LLC, Lead, South Dakota (N00023-25-D-0087); and Weston Trolley Co. LLC, Dearborn, Missouri (N00023-25-D-0088), contracts are being modified to increase their base period contract ceiling in the amount of $10,000,000,000 to support Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) Territorial Integrity of the US (TITUS). WEXMAC TITUS will provide supplies and services in support of but not limited to supporting the six phases of the continuum of military operations in support of the geographic Combatant Command’s joint operations, coalition partners, and other U.S. federal agencies in setting and sustaining the theater through the following requirements: theater opening (includes reception, staging, onward-movement, and integration support; sustainment; theater distribution; and stability operations and Defense Support of Civil Authorities support. The WEXMAC TITUS description of contractual scope provides that services and supplies provided through the performance of this contract include but are not limited to humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, contingency, exercise, lodging, logistics, water-based, and land-based support. The base period began in January 2025 and is expected to be completed by December 2029; if all options are exercised, the performance period will be completed by December 2034. The increased contract ceiling modifications will be incorporated into the contractors’ existing base performance period with one five-year option with individual requirements performed under task orders when specific dates and locations are identified. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated contract maximum for each contractor could be $20,000,000,000. Work will be performed in the U.S. and outlying territories outlined in the original contract. Due to the fact that the specific requirements cannot be predicted at this time, more specific information about the percentage and where the work will be performed cannot be currently provided. Due to the minimum guarantee already being fulfilled, no funding will be obligated for these modifications. Additional funds will be obligated at the task order level with the appropriate fiscal year funding as issued by the customers for each area of responsibility. The requirement was competitively procured as full and open competition with 109 offers received; 59 new offerors, and 37 incumbent offerors, were found compliant and responsible, and will receive modifications to their existing contracts. Naval Supply Systems Command, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

FITT Scientific LLC, Colonial Heights, Virginia, was awarded a $35,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for professional support services supporting expeditionary operations and programs. Work will be performed in Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic and NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility. The contract is for one base year and four one-year option periods, not to exceed a total of 60 months. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $35,000,000. Fiscal 2025 funds in the amount of $687,444. This contract was a competitively procured, small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website, with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N6247025D0009).

Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia; and PCCI Inc. Alexandria, Virginia, are awarded a combined $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for services in support of hyperbaric unmanned testing facilities. Work will be performed at various shore-based locations worldwide and is expected to be completed by March 2031. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and one option period, is $25,000,000. A minimum guarantee of $10,000 will be funded for each contract with fiscal 2025 Navy working capital funds as the first task on each of the basic contracts until the first actual task order is awarded. Future task orders will be primarily funded by other procurement, Navy funds. Based on specific requirements of the task order, some requirements may also be funded with operations and maintenance; Navy; or research, development, test, and evaluation funds. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov website with two offers received. These two contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N39430-25-D-2036 and N39430-25-D-2037).

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $24,361,392 cost-plus-award-fee contract for the accomplishment of a Post Shakedown Availability for USS Harvey Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), with option for the accomplishment of a PSA for USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127). This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,722,784. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2027. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,503,570 (59%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,606,284 (29%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,710,866 (12%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with one offer received.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, was awarded a $13,829,951 modification (P00028) to contract W9113M-23-C-0062 for Reagan Test Site Engineering and Technical Services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $546,696,690. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2028. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $13,829,951 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The $14,853,953 modification (P00007) to contract W911W6-21-C-0041 announced on Sept. 3, 2025, to Fulcrum Concepts LLC, Mattaponi, Virginia, for the Modular Effects Launcher Phase III, was announced with the incorrect funding information and award date. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award, and it was actually awarded Sept. 4, 2025.

Aleut Construction LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $9,377,998 firm-fixed-price contract for the repair and renovation. Bids were solicited via the web with seven received. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027. Fiscal 2025 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $9,377,998 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, is the contracting activity (W912HN-25-C-4004).

TeamGov Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland, was awarded a $7,839,980 firm-fixed-price contract for comprehensive equipment maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $35,691,300. Bids were solicited via the web with four received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen, Adelphi, Fort Detrick, and Fort Meade, Maryland; Natick, Massachusetts; Warren, Michigan; Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; Brooklyn, Fort Drum, Watervliet, and West Point, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Carlisle, Pennsylvania; and Fort Belvoir, Fort Gregg-Adams, Fort Myer, Fort Walker, and Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 4, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Corps of Engineers, civil funds in the amount of $6,897,715 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville Engineer and Support Center, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-25-F-0343).

Metron Inc., Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a $9,281,811 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost only contract for the development of combat system signal processing, tracking algorithms, tools, and display technologies for undersea warfare systems including the undersea warfare decision support system and advanced processing and capability builds for surface ship and submarine systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $49,364,035. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia (95%); and Portland, Oregon (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and engineering (Navy) funding in the amount of $960,000 (88%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $132,103 (12%); will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 28 offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-5243).

Koniag IT Systems LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ0034-25-C-E074). The amount of this action is $13,895,193. operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,025,290 are being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $83,268,014. The purpose of this contract is to provide expertise, personnel, equipment, materials, and other items to support analytical activities, acquire tools, and pilot activities necessary to provide for meaningful business intelligence capabilities, and to integrate the analytical capability with an existing web-based SharePoint portal, and to document the requirements to establish a cost-efficient and sustainable analytics environment for the Department’s business data. The work will be performed in on-site government facilities predominantly in the Pentagon, Mark Center, Crystal City, Rosslyn, and Fort Belvoir. The estimated contract completion date is March 31, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting authority.