Posted by Java Joe on Monday, October 25, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Lockheed Martin tops the list of defense contract recipients in a DoD report released Friday, reports ExecutiveGov. Maryland ranks fourth on the list of states. According to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Spending by State report, DoD contract obligations and payroll spending in the 50 states and the District of Columbia totaled $593.9 billion, which is 2.8% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Ranking member of House Armed Services Committee Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) said the issue of military pay will be a top priority in next year’s discussions, reports Military Times.

President Joe Biden said he is considering deploying the National Guard to help ease stress on the US supply chain, reports CNN, as it prompts growing concern about the economy. Biden was speaking at a town hall meeting Thursday night in Baltimore.

A White House official later said that is not likely to happen, reports Military Times. “Requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level is under the purview of governors, and we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on a federal level,” the unnamed official said.

The Marine Corps’ heavy-lift helicopter program has seen some rough times in the past few years, from several negative testing reports to multiple scheduling delays, reports Breaking Defense. But last month, it scored a win when the squadron tasked with putting the aircraft through its paces, VMX-1, used it for a real-world mission in California.

A memorial service for Colin Powell, the retired Army general and former secretary of state, will be held November 5 at Washington National Cathedral, reports Military Times. It will be an invitation-only event.

An airstrike Friday in Syria resulted in the killing of a senior al-Qaida leader, reports Politico. Army MAJ John Rigsbee of the US Central Command said the killing of Abdul Hamad al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaida’s “ability to further plot and carry out global attacks.”

Breaking News reports that the Israeli Defense Forces hopes the US will agree to sell Israel its new 5,000-pound GBU-72 bomb once it is in use by the US Air Force.

Like the US Air Force, the Navy wants another jet trainer variant, reports The Drive. The service wants to be able to use it as a companion trainer and as an adversary.

Lawmakers from Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and other states that are home to space operations are pushing for a dedicated Space National Guard, reports Politico.

The US House Science, Space, and Technology Committee discussed the US’ nuclear propulsion technology capabilities last week. NASA experts said the US needs to invest more in nuclear-powered spacecraft in order to be more competitive with other nations, reports Space.com.

Nanoracks, Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin say they will create the “first-ever free-flying commercial space station,” reports TechCrunch, with planned operation to begin in 2027. Starlab is envisioned to be a tourist destination.

Naval Support Activity South Potomac has a new executive officer, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle. CMDR Brian Koch comes to the command from US Strategic Command in Nebraska.

David Steckler, remedial project manager for the NAS Pax River and Webster Field, was named Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year, reports dvidshub.net.

Want to help a Pearl Harbor survivor and World War II veteran celebrate his 100th birthday? Jack Holder told a Phoenix, AZ, TV station that he would like to receive birthday cards from all over the world, reports Military Times.

Diana Toebbe charged, along with her husband Jonathan, in a plot to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country will remain in jail after a judge on Thursday determined she was a flight risk and a danger to national security, reports The Associated Press.

The Multinational Ardent Defender exercise in Canada brought together bomb disposal technicians from 11 countries, reports dvidshub.net. EOD techs from Fort Drum, NY, and Fort Belvoir, VA, were among those improving their life-saving and mission-enabling skills.

Lawmakers from Western Maryland — Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties — want their counties to become part of West Virginia, reports Maryland Matters. “We would have more freedom if we joined West Virginia,” said Washington County Republican Del. Neil Parrott. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said his state would welcome those counties “with open arms,” reports Cumberland Times-News.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp. (IEC), Anaheim, California, is awarded a $25,559,675 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00001) for options under previously awarded and announced contract N0003022C2001. The work will provide services and support for flight test instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (61%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (29%); Washington, DC (8%); Bremerton, Washington (1%); and Silverdale, Washington (1%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 weapons (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,559,675 are obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the beta.sam.gov website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,052,162 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2104 to exercise an option for engineering and technical design to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $425,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(3) – industrial mobilization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

