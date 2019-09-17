DoD: List of Bases With Contaminated Water Likely to Grow

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, September 17, 2019



Assistant DefSec for Sustainment Bob McMahon says the list of active and former US military installations found to be contaminated with chemical compounds found in firefighting foam is expected to grow as the Defense Department continues its investigation, reports Military.com. Last week, 90 more Army and National Guard bases were added, Military.com reports.

The Navy will appoint a new senior-level position to oversee the money it spends on weapon systems after they’ve already been acquired and fielded, reports Federal News Radio. This comes after Congress directed military services to give more attention to sustainment.

Marine Corps Times reports that there have been 27 reports of extremist activity by service members over the past five years. DoD says that all but two of those 27 service members had been formally investigated and 18 service members were disciplined or separated from the military.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels are threatening additional attacks on Saudi oil facilities after claiming responsibility for drone strikes that disrupted Saudi Arabia’s crude oil output, reports The Hill. US President Donald Trump authorized the use of emergency oil reserves in Texas and other states after the Saudi oil processing facilities were attacked, reports Fox News, sparking fears of a spike in oil prices when markets reopened Monday morning.

After years of growth, the number of people using the Post-9/11 GI Bill has fallen for each of the past two fiscal years, reports Navy Times.

The US Air Force is hoping to release a request for proposals for new B-52 bomber engines by the end of 2019, reports Air Force Times. B-52 maintainers are anxious for new motors that could lessen the time it takes to diagnose and fix engine problems. To keep the bomber relevant for its nuclear mission, the service will spend billions of dollars to develop a new air-launched cruise missile, reports Defense News.

Vandenberg Air Force Base in California will launch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early next year, reports the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The launch, scheduled for sometime in January, will carry an Argentine Earth-observation satellite into space.

Two companies will split a $4.75 million contract to make an extreme cold-weather boot for pilots, reports Military.com, as part of an effort to better protect aviators from frostbite in emergencies.

Nearly 78 years after he died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Wilbur Clayton Barrett’s remains were returned to Kansas last week, reports Navy Times. His remains were commingled in mass graves in Hawaii with hundreds of others killed on the battleship Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

Contracts:

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (FA8750-19-D-0005); American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8750-19-D-0002); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA8750-19-D-0003); and Polaris Alpha LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado (FA8750-19-D-0004), have been awarded a $427,000,000 maximum ordering amount indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price orders for the enhancements, modifications, integration, testing, demonstrations, deployments, maintenance and research and development of Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance software baselines. Work will be performed at Fairfax, Virginia; Chantilly, Virginia; McLean, Virginia; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $88,165 are being obligated at the time of contract award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

NCI Information Systems Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $269,990,592 firm-fixed-price contract. This service delivery requirement will consist of satisfying Joint Service Provider (JSP) user needs for secure, accessible and stable information technology (IT) support. Service delivery services requires an understanding of the current operating environment of the JSP and the ability to leverage mature capabilities and industry best practices to improve efficiency and reduce complexity in order to enhance JSP’s IT support services. Through the service delivery requirement, the JSP seeks to deliver responsive IT services and support to its users in the most efficient manner as possible. Work performance will take place primarily in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon, Mark Center and Crystal City, Virginia. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $269,990,592 are being obligated on this award. The expected completion date is July 29, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-F-0136).

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California, is awarded a $90,696,992 firm-fixed-price task order (N62470-19-F-9101) under the global contingency construction multiple award contract for P001, master time clocks and operations facility, Naval Observatory, District of Columbia. The task order also contains 10 unexercised options and nine planned modifications, which if utilized, would increase the cumulative task order value to $95,546,157. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a new building to house the master clocks, demolition and renovation of existing buildings, rehabilitation of existing foundations, and associated Verizon and Potomac Electric Power Co. work. The options that remain are for electronic security measures, and are available for award up to 365 days after task order award. The planned modifications that remain are for furniture, fixtures, and equipment and audio visual equipment. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2019 military construction, (Navy) appropriation contract funds for $32,298,969 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) appropriation contract funds for $58,398,023 will be awarded in fiscal 2020. Options and planned modifications will be fiscal 2020 or later operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-19-D-8025).

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $26,822,300 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action for operations, maintenance, engineering, and management services in support of Combined Tactical Training Range systems and equipment. The services under this contract support live training events hosted on multiple tactical training ranges across the US. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada (30%); Havelock, North Carolina (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (14%); Yuma, Arizona (14%); Altoona, Florida (5%); Beaufort, South Carolina (4%); Key West, Florida (4%); Manns Harbor, North Carolina (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3%); El Centro, California (2%); Miramar, California (2%); Lemoore, California (1%); and is expected to be completed by March 2020. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,779,303. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funding for $6,120,000 will be obligated at time of award and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N6426719C0036).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $16,197,311 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides non-recurring engineering to incorporate Phase II of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System/Joint Tactical Radio System on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (75.15%); Norfolk, Virginia (8.98%); Ronkonkoma, New York (8.42%); St. Augustine, Florida (6.34%); various locations within the continental US (0.79%); and Misawa, Japan (0.32%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds for $16,197,311 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to operate, sustain, and maintain the centralized meter data system. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2024. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-19-D-0007).

B3 Enterprises LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia, was awarded a $9,443,920 firm-fixed-price contract for refuel and defuel services, personnel, management, parts, supplies and transportation vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Daleville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $9,443,920 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W9124G-19-C-0006).

Artel LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification, P00010 to exercise Option Period Three against GS-35F-5151H/HC1013-16-F-0048 for commercial satellite communications service. The face value of this action is $11,817,932 funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $59,098,160. Quotations were solicited via the General Services Administration’s Federal Supply Schedule, Information Technology Schedule 70, and one quotation was received from 29 offerors. Performance will be at the contractor’s facility located in Herndon, Virginia. The period of performance for the base period was Sept. 25, 2016, through Sept. 24, 2017, with four 12-month option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Inmarsat Government Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification to exercise Option Period One against GS00Q-17-NRD-4014/HC1013-18-F-0243 for commercial satellite communications service. The face value of this action is $10,999,476 funded by fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds. Primary performance will be at the contractor’s facility in Reston, Virginia. Proposals were solicited via the General Services Administration’s Complex Commercial Satellite Communications contract, and six proposals were received from 22 offerors solicited. The base period of performance is Sept. 17, 2018, through Sept. 16, 2019, with four 12-month option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

