DoD End-of-Year Contracts for Dec. 27-30

Below are the end-of-the-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, from December 27-December 30, 2022:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $7,842,191,056 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00019) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0009). This modification adds scope to procure 127 F-35 Lot 16 aircraft, to include 89 F-35A aircraft, 23 F-35B aircraft, and 15 F-35C, as well as definitizes a modification (P00016) in support of F-35 Lot 15 aircraft procurements and associated auxiliary equipment in support of the Joint Strike Fighter program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-US Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental US (2%) and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,407,157,591; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) in the amount of $2,225,999,290; FMS customer funds in the amount of $ 1,488,017,560; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,721,016,615 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

L3 Unidyne Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $28,246,984 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract is for production of outboard cable spares. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and the ordering period will be completed by December 2027 (with the latest possible delivery taking place 12 months thereafter). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,338 will be obligated at time of award on the first delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition, in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(a)(1), via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N6660423DF300). (Awarded Dec. 28, 2022.)

Telos Corp., Ashburn, Virginia, has been awarded a $32,526,076 firm-fixed-price task order to provide mission defense teams support for defensive cyber operations (DCO) weapons systems and unique mission areas. DCO WhiteSpace provides contractor support to perform aspects of plans and programs support, client systems, cyber transport, and cyber operations to augment base personnel in the performance of core information technology services. This contract will be a commercial, non-personal service bridge action. Work will be performed in across multiple contiguous US and outside the contiguous US locations and is expected to be completed Jan. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, is the contracting activity (FA4890-23-F-0015).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $13,632,420 modification (0003DM) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for maintenance, supply, and transportation logistics support services in the US Central Command area of responsibility. Work will be performed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,632,420 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $10,000,000 modification (P00255) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Iraq, with an estimated completion date of March 3, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a $150,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for airfield damage repair equipment. This contract provides updated capabilities to rapidly recover damaged airfield pavements. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach and is expected to be completed Dec. 28, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8051-23-D-0001).

General Dynamic Information Technology, Falls Church, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,839,932 modification (P000017) to previously awarded contract FA489019FA022. This task order supports the Distributed Common Ground System network weapon system and all supporting activities, such as the development, integration, maintenance, administration, management, documentation, assessment, disposal and troubleshooting of 480 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing information technology assets from the network and enterprise level. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Beale Air Force Base, California, and could expand to Fort Smith, Arkansas; the Republic of Korea; McConnell AFB, Kansas; Birmingham, Alabama; Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts; Reno, Nevada; JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Terra Haute, Indiana; Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and Ogden, Utah. Work will begin Feb. 1, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024. Operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,839,932 are being obligated at time of award. The total cumulative value of the contract is $233,109,384. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 28, 2022)

CACI-ISS LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $68,780,625 modification (P00127) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for a 12-month extension of training, deployment and sustainment support of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, Increment II Program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds and operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,420,340 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $10,451,554 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0041). This modification adds scope to procure engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); Orlando, Florida (7%); Linthicum, Maryland (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); El Segundo, California (2%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (1%); and various locations outside CONUS (1%) and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,147,712; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,147,710; fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $801,216; fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $801,215; and non-US DOD participant funds in the amount of $858,606 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,602,431 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Indiana (N0001919D0012 P00017); and Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N0001919D0013 P00022), are awarded firm-fixed-price modifications to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These modifications exercise options for the production and delivery of up to 36,000 AN/SSQ-125A series production sonobuoys for the Navy. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all modifications is not-to-exceed $222,459,840, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. ERAPSCO will perform work in De Leon Springs, Florida (69%); and Columbia City, Indiana (31%), while Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Virginia (90%); and Clearwater, Florida (10%). Work is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Stratascorp LLC, conducting business as Stratascorp Technologies, Chesapeake, Virginia (N3220523F0362), is awarded a $32,953,444 firm-fixed-price task order to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N3220519D1000 for continued command, control, communications, and computers (C4) afloat operations and sustainment support. The contractor will provide technical support services for the various C4 capabilities aboard Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet of ships, the operation and sustainment of the MSC Network Operations Centers (MNOC) and future C4 capabilities hosted at the US Navy Fleet Network Operation Centers (FLTNOCs). The support provided includes, but is not limited to, knowledge management, cybersecurity, maintenance and sustainment, modernization, equipment and asset management, MSC MNOC, future FLTNOCs, and training. Work under this task order will be performed at various world-wide locations and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The task order period of performance commences Jan. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2023 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,627,282; and fiscal 2023 working capital (Transportation) funds in the amount of $3,132,762 are being incrementally funded for at the time of award. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Allegient Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $31,851,343 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures non-technical administrative contractor support services for the F-35 system development and demonstration, follow-on development, low rate initial and full rate production, as well as the sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (81.27%); Wright-Patterson, Ohio (14.05%); and Fort Worth, Texas (4.68%), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six offers were received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922D0048).

