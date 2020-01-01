DoD End-of-Year Contracts Awarded

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Below are the end-of-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region:

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, was awarded a $23,279,378 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-0031) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This modification exercises an option for on-site support, engineering and technical analysis of flight test for V-22 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (25%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (25%), and is expected to be competed in December 2020. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force), fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force), and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $11,592,990 were obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($8,282,783; 71%), the Air Force ($1,673,351; 15%) and the government of Japan ($1,636,856; 14%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 27, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $172,210,000 fixed-price-incentive-firm target, advance acquisition contract. This contract procures long lead materials, parts components and effort for the production of 28 lot 15 F-35 aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas (35%), El Segundo, California (25%), Warton, United Kingdom (20%), Orlando, Florida (10%), Nashua New Hampshire (5%), and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $172,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0009). Awarded Dec. 27, 2019.



BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $180,069,075 modification (005320) to contract W52P1J-11-G-00002 for the operation and maintenance of Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army and 2019 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $38,927,404 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $23,034,241 cost no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed price Foreign Military Sales (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates) contract for General Electronic Test Station (GETS-1000) test equipment and test program set hardware and software, test equipment upgrades and repair parts; and services including test equipment installation, training, in-country technical assistance, and engineering services support. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement, Army and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,034,241 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-C-0015).



Intrepid LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $33,080,789 competitive commercial firm-fixed-price contract with a three-year base value of $16,338,912 for visual information and production center support. This contract will provide high quality, regionally-executed graphic design, photography, videography, documentary (non-analytical) flight test support and printing and production services for the Missile Defense Agency. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Colorado Springs, Colorado, and other locations as directed, with an estimated completion date of January 2025. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $553,284 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-20-C-0004).



Chenega Systems LLC, Lorton, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,516,863 an 8(a) sole-source contract definitization modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded contract FA8726-16-C-0006 for the Collaborative Nerve Center. This modification will provide services and multi-program supportability through a collaborative, flexible and agile environment, co-located within a single space. Work will be performed at Concord, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2022. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $16,516,863. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount $10,880,674 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



Toll Remote Logistics Pty Ltd., Melbourne, Australia (N00189-20-D-0004); Shipping Consultants Associated Ltd., Manchester, United Kingdom (N00189-20-D-0005); Waypoint LLC, Key West, Florida (N00189-20-D-0006); and Global Defense Logistics SRL, Washington, District of Columbia (N00189-20-D-0007) are awarded an estimated $44,061,412 multiple award of firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide non-commercial husbanding support services on a port-by-port basis for US ships and naval ships as well as Coast Guard ships visiting non-Navy ports located along the continental US East Coast. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a 38-month base ordering period with an option for an additional six-month ordering period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will be $36,287,941 as established in the solicitation. The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by July 2022; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by January 2023. Work will be performed in these five geographic regions: Southeast Region (42.3%); Gulf Coast Region (26%); Northeast Region (20.1%); San Juan, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands (7.3%); and Great Lakes Region (4.3%). Due to the fact that the specific requirements for husbanding support cannot be predicted at this time, more specific information about where the work will be performed cannot be currently provided. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000 will be obligated ($2,000 on each of the four contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts) and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Serco Inc, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $22,681,636 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-18-D-0018 to exercise option year two ordering period for Close-In Weapons System waterfront installation support. This modification brings the cumulative value of this contract to $41,381,177. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (41%); San Diego, California (30%); Everett, Washington (6%); Mayport, Florida (6%); Yokosuka, Japan (6%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (5%); Jubail and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4%); and Rota, Spain (2%), and is expected to be complete by December 2020. No contract funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $19,001,900 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5319 to increase the ceiling and level of effort engineering services to provide continuous support of two AN/SLQ-32(V)Y Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 System Low Rate Initial Production units. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by December 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Adaptive Methods Inc., Centreville, Virginia, is awarded a $16,989,330 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N68335-20-F-0032) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N68335-15-G-0032). This order extends research and development efforts under Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N02-152 entitled “Environmental Mission Planner the Total Solution.” This order provides software design and development support to upgrade the Active System Performance Estimate Computer Tool. Work will be performed in Centreville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 1,453,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $255,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, McLean, Virginia, is being awarded $15,256,378, which provides for the exercise of the third option period under a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for various support services to several Department of Defense components. The work to be performed provides for various support services to the Department of Defense components (e.g., Naval Mobile Construction Battalions, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific, Explosive Ordnance Detachment Group One, Coastal Riverine Group One, etc.) conducting humanitarian assistance, civic assistance, minor military construction projects, contingency efforts, supporting various exercises (i.e., Pacific Partnership, Balikatan, Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, etc.) and other projects located at various sites, usually in remote areas in the Philippines, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $117,521,347. Work will be performed at various locations in Southeast Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and this option period is from January 2020 to December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,000,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-17-C-3570).

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $7,329,239 modification (BA04 09) to contract W91QUZ-09-A-0001 to provide software maintenance on Oracle previously acquired software licenses in support of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems and Army Materiel Command. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army Reserve; research, development, test and evaluation; Army working capital; and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,329,239 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded an $18,207,252 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract is to provide support to Naval Supply Systems Cost Transparency and Optimization 2.0, including monitoring and providing tasks that will focus on driving greater visibility and performance on specific supply chain segments. Work performance will take place in Alexandria, Virginia. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,207,252 are being awarded. The expected completion date is Dec. 31, 2020. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-16-A-0003).

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been awarded a $24,942,019 cost-plus, fixed-fee task order (P00017) to previously awarded task order FA7014-18-F-3042 for information technology services supporting the Air Force National Capital Region (AFNCR). This task order modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional three months of services. The task order modification is for information technology and telecommunication services to support the Air Force customers within the AFNCR. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the Pentagon, National Military Command Center and other Air Force organizations within the National Capital Region and is work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the task order is $133,363,710. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Trinity Technology Partners Inc., Greenbelt, Maryland, was awarded a $21,476,541 firm-fixed-price labor-hour contract (HHM402-20-C-0004) to provide technical support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency. Work will be conducted in the National Capital Region, with an expected completion date of Jan. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $800,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was awarded through an 8(a) small business set-aside and nine offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Gaghan JV Two, Alexandria, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0001); LLB Enterprises LLC, Stafford, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0002); Argus-CJW JV LLC, Leesburg, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0003); Signature-Renovations LLC, Capital Heights, Maryland (N40080-19-D-0004); Snodgrass JV, Annapolis, Maryland (N40080-19-D-0005); and JCMCS, Washington, District of Columbia (N40080-19-D-0006) were awarded a $19,800,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the exercise of option one for the multi-award construction contract for mechanical work at Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington. Total cumulative contract value will be $39,600,000. Work will be performed at various administrative facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, area of responsibility, including, but not limited to, Maryland, Washington, District of Columbia, and Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. This option period is from Dec. 26, 2019 to Dec. 25, 2020. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2020 for general construction; Navy, Marine Corps, and fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, .District of Columbia, is the contracting agency. (Awarded Dec. 23, 2019.)

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $12,392,791 modification (P00010) to contract W81K04-18-C-0001 for specialty medical training, equipment/site maintenance, and administration support services. Work will be performed in Dublin, California; Fort Gordon, Georgia; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $12,392,791 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

SOS International LLC, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $124,248,732 modification (P00012) to contract W52P1J-19-C-0010 for base life support and security services at Camp Taji Green Zone, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. Work will be performed in Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $ 42,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $101,000,536 modification (000388) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise Army Prepositioned Stocks-5 supply and transportation logistics support services. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; and Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $48,033,198 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $23,000,000 indefinite-quantity contract. This contract is for the full rate production of the Missile Encryption Electronic Device KL-90 units. The contractor will provide KL-90 units, spare parts, engineering support, data and training in support of the U.S. missile sites. Work will be performed at Tampa, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 29, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds are being used and no funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-20-D-0001).

General Atomics, Electromagnetics Systems Group, San Diego, California, is awarded a $10,140,766 modification (P00045) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0037). This modification is to produce installation work instructions and manufacture production hardware kits resulting from changes identified in the changes for post-production implementation CVN79 aircraft carrier list. Additionally, this modification provides installation of production kits and performance of local checkout onboard the aircraft carrier and production “cut-ins” for hardware upgrades for items currently being produced for CVN80 aircraft carrier. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (53%); Tupelo, Mississippi (35%) and Norfolk, Virginia (12%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,140,766 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $9,305,551 modification (P00006) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-18-F-0478) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This modification exercises an option to produce and deliver five Multi-Role Tactical Common Data Link (MR-TCDL) A-kits as well as associated A and B-kit spares for the MR-TCDL modification upgrade to the E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (52%,) and Greenville, Texas (48%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2018 ($7,129,743) and 2020 ($2,175,808) aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,305,551 will be obligated at time of award, $7,129,743 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

