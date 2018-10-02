DoD Down Thousands of Cyber Workers

DoD’s chief information officer told a Senate committee last week that the Defense Department lost thousands of civilian cyber workers in the past year, reports Defense Systems, mainly in IT management and computer science-related positions.

President Donald Trump finalized an $854 billion spending bill Friday that fully funds the military for fiscal 2019 and prevents a government shutdown next week, reports Military Times.

Great Britain has announced its new Defense Arctic Strategy, reports Bloomberg. “Russia, with more submarines operating under the ice and ambitions to build over 100 facilities in the Arctic, are staking a claim and militarising the region. We must be ready to deal with all threats as they emerge,” the British defense minister said.

The Drive reports Germany is looking to finally sell off what remains of its RQ-4E Euro Hawk drone program to Canada, which could use the unmanned aircraft to patrol its claims in the steadily more contested Arctic region.

China sent fighter planes and bombers to conduct live-fire exercises in the South China Sea, reports The Japan Times. This comes a few days after the US sent bombers through the waterway during the past week.

The Philippine military’s joint defense and security activities with US forces, including annual combat exercises, will increase next year in a show of the treaty allies’ continuing robust relations, reports Military Times.

Some great images have come out of the F-35B’s inaugural operations from Queen Elizabeth’s deck last week and The Drive has some observations and photos to share.

NAVAIR has partnered with Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies, to work on a blockchain project to track aviation parts throughout their lifecycles, reports Defense Systems.

Lockheed Martin has named retired Brigadier Gen. Joseph Rank as the chief executive for Lockheed Martin Saudi Arabia, reports The Virginian-Pilot.

India West reports that Lockheed Martin will build all wings for the F-16 fighter jet in India. Lockheed Martin believes there would be “no impact to the US market” because of the production switch, reports Reuters.

St. Mary’s County is set to receive $4.1 million for the construction of the next phase of the Three Notch Trail, reports Southern Maryland News Net. When completed, the trail will run approximately 25 continuous miles, from Deborah Drive in Charles County to Pegg Road in Lexington Park at the entrance to Naval Air Station Pax River.

The latest poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy finds another solid lead for Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) over his Democratic challenger, Benjamin T. Jealous, reports Maryland Matters. The poll found Hogan the choice of 52 percent and Jealous favored by 37 percent. Libertarian Shawn Quinn and Green Party nominee Ian Schlakman each got 1 percent, and 9 percent were undecided.

Contracts:

CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $126,799,620 modification (P00044) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for training, sustainment and deployment of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,140,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Alion Science and Technology Corp., was awarded a $49,873,115 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to increase knowledge and understanding of state-of-the art technologies and techniques suitable to developing the agile and adaptive capabilities needed to ensure the success of the future Army. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,130,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911NF-18-C-0090).

Altus LLC, Darlington, Maryland (W91CRB-19-D-0001); Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (W91CRB-19-D-0002); Joint Research and Development Inc., Stafford, Virginia (W91CRB-19-D-0003); and SURVICE Engineer Co. LLC, Belcamp, Maryland (W91CRB-19-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $48,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for performance of analytical services associated with target descriptions, vulnerability, survivability and weapons effectiveness studies, and support to current operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Navqsys LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, was awarded a $10,514,449 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for expertise in program of record requirements, engineering requirements development, implementation management, logistics coordination, supply chain management, technical documentation, operational reporting, issue resolution, site surveys, contract preparation, execution management and budgetary planning and execution. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $10,514,449 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-18-C-0008).

CORRECTION: A Sept. 28, 2018, announcement that Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded an $11,311,500 firm-fixed-price contract (W912BU-18-C-0047) for maintenance dredging of the Delaware River is incorrect. That contracts has not yet been awarded.

Affigent LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (HTC71118FD112) in the amount of $12,637,147. The contract provides Oracle annual license maintenance and support renewal to the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) TCJ6. This renewal is for Oracle annual maintenance and support for USTRANSCOM and its component commands, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Air Mobility Command, Military Sealift Command and Joint Enabling Capabilities Command. Work will be performed in Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The contract period of performance is from Oct.1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 Transportation Working Capital Operating Funds were obligated at award. USTRANSCOM, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded an $11,816,167 modification exercising the third option period on task order HTC711-16-F-D011. The modification provides continued non-personal advisory and assistance service for consulting and planning of acquisition and life cycle phases of supply value chain systems in support of US Transportation Command and other associated supporting organizations. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $39,936,618 from $28,120,451. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Performance is from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 Transportation Working Capital Funds have been obligated. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

AMYX Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,836,764 modification on GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract GSA00Q14OADS103, exercising the second option period on task order HTC711-17-F-D001 for continued non-personal advisory and assistance service support providing functional, engineering and resource management services for entire acquisition life cycles, information technology systems supported and in support of the US Transportation Command and other associated supporting organizations. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $28,567,462 from $17,730,698. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Performance is from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 Transportation Working Capital Funds will be obligated. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Enhanced Veterans Solutions Inc., Springfield, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,196,413 unilateral modification (P00035) to previously awarded contract FA4452-15-C-0001 for Communication, Operation & Maintenance Functions II support. This modification provides for the funding of the fourth option of a multiple year contract, and brings the total cumulative face value of contract to $38,391,010. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and is expected to be complete by Oct. 1, 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds; and transportation working capital funds in the amount of $10,196,413 are being obligated at time of award. The 763rd Specialized Contracting Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

nfoReliance Corp., Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,865,267 unilateral modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA4452-18-F-0003 for the Global Air Transportation Execution System. This modification provides for the funding of the first option of a multiple year contract, and brings the total cumulative face value of contract to $15,561,738. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2019 transportation working capital funds in the amount of $7,865,267 are being obligated at time of award. The 763rd Specialized Contracting Squadron, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Systems Application and Technologies Inc., Largo, Maryland, is awarded $20,489,591 for modification P00050 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0036) to procure continued support services to include the design, development, procurement, building, installation, test, evaluation, calibration, modification, operation and maintenance on aircraft and engines for the Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation Department in support of the Navy, and other government and commercial customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (95 percent); China Lake, California (2.5 percent); and Point Mugu, California (2.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $19,645,973 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide logistics engineering and integration support of the U.S. Ohio-class and UK Vanguard-class Strategic Weapon System (SWS) platforms, including support of future concepts. Work will be performed in Saint Mary’s, Georgia (47.9 percent); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (30.9 percent); Rockville, Maryland (11.7 percent); Silverdale, Washington (3.2 percent); Portsmouth, Virginia (1.1 percent); Mount Dora, Florida (1.1 percent); New Market, Maryland (1.1 percent); Carlisle, Pennsylvania (1.0 percent); Mooresboro, North Carolina (1.0 percent); and Mesa, Arizona (1.0 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. United Kingdom funds, in the amount of $3,466,833, are being obligated on this award. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $15,779,579; and fiscal 2019 research development test and evaluation (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $399,561 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 US Code 2304(c)(1)&(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N-00030-19-C-0007).

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $11,053,897 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for program management and financial support of the Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapons System life extension program and future concepts, including the Common Missile Compartment. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (82 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (15 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (2 percent); and Orlando, Florida (1 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Subject to availability of funding, fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,299,018; and fiscal 2019 research development test and evaluation, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $2,754,880 will be obligated. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N-00030-19-C-0032).

